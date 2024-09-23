Airplane passenger shocks viewers with “genius” hack to charge multiple devices in-flight

An airplane passenger has gone viral for their innovative method of charging multiple devices at once during a flight.

TikToker Rachel Gaede shared with her 434K followers what viewers are calling a “genius” flight hack from her sister, Caroline Gaede.

Like many airplane passengers, Caroline faced the obstacle of needing to charge multiple devices at the same time.

To combat the issue, Caroline brought a charging device with several charging ports. She then plugged the charger in so she could begin fueling her headphones, cell phone, and even laptop all at once.

“I know my sister is book smart but my favorite is when she’s life smart and does things like this,” Rachel described the clip of her sister.

The TikTok has boasted over 3.7M views and even prompted a response from Google. “Innovation at its finest,” the tech company said.

Other impressed viewers shared their opinions and complimented the “smart” idea.

“This is so big brain,” wrote one.

“We stan a prepared queen,” added another.

Some viewers asked where Rachel’s sister found the bank port, to which she answered, “Target or Amazon!”

Despite many social media users being impressed by her charging hack, every aircraft has different rules when it comes to the safety of multi-socket adapters.

When asked about the hazards of using said device during your flight, a spokesperson for the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said, ”Airlines are responsible for ensuring cabin safety during flight and develop policies accordingly. Passengers must follow all crewmembers’ instructions.”

While Caroline’s flight trick might help future passengers keep their devices charged, this isn’t the only airplane advice to go viral recently.

In September, a mother of a young child gained millions of views on TikTok after posting how she books a window and aisle seat. In doing so, she said passengers were less likely to book the seat next to them, as it would mean they’d have to sit between two strangers.

