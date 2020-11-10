YouTuber Mo Vlogs uncovers Dubai billionaire's luxurious car collection - Dexerto

Dubai is well-known as being the land of the ultra-rich, but some car collections are even more impressive than expected. YouTuber Mo Vlogs may have discovered Dubai’s most luxurious car collection, in his November 9 video.

Home of the ultra-wealthy, Dubai is a millionaire and billionaire’s playground. From the high-tech cities to wide-open desert roads, it’s also the perfect place to house an incredible car collection.

YouTuber Mo Vlogs is often around high-powered cars during his videos, but he may have discovered one of Dubai’s most luxurious car collections yet, with so many Rolls Royces, the owner can have a different one every day of the week!

Insane Dubai Rolls Royce car collection

Usually, just having one Rolls Royce in a garage is a reason to celebrate. Given that they don’t have any cars that retail for less than six-figures, owning a ‘Roller’ is a status symbol in its own right.

So, imagine owning one for each day of the week; Well, that’s exactly what this Indian billionaire living in Dubai has done.

From a $330,000 Cullinan super-SUV to the top-of-the-range LWB Phantom, the whole spectrum of modern-day Rolls Royces is represented by one family.

While it is impossible to have an exact price on the entire collection, we’ve worked out a rough estimate based on the retail prices when the cars were launched. Here’s the full list of cars featured in the video:

Rolls Royce Cullinan: $330,000

Rolls Royce Phantom VII: $402,000

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII x2: $450,000

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII LWB: $530,000

Rolls Royce Dawn: $353,000

Rolls Royce Ghost $315,000

In total, that makes a whopping $2,830,000 worth of Rolls Royces. There is also a different car for every day of the week, meaning that wherever the billionaire owner goes, he can turn up in style.

While Mo himself is no stranger to owning Rolls Royces and other luxurious cars, it’s fair to say this collection certainly eclipses his own.