 YouTuber Mo Vlogs uncovers Dubai billionaire's luxurious car collection - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

YouTuber Mo Vlogs uncovers Dubai billionaire’s luxurious car collection

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:39

by Kieran Bicknell
Mo Vlogs Dubai RR Collection
YouTube: Mo Vlogs

Share

Dubai is well-known as being the land of the ultra-rich, but some car collections are even more impressive than expected. YouTuber Mo Vlogs may have discovered Dubai’s most luxurious car collection, in his November 9 video.

Home of the ultra-wealthy, Dubai is a millionaire and billionaire’s playground. From the high-tech cities to wide-open desert roads, it’s also the perfect place to house an incredible car collection.

YouTuber Mo Vlogs is often around high-powered cars during his videos, but he may have discovered one of Dubai’s most luxurious car collections yet, with so many Rolls Royces, the owner can have a different one every day of the week!

Dubai Rolls Royce Collection
YouTube: Mo Vlogs
The collection is so vast, the owner can drive a different car every day of the week.

Insane Dubai Rolls Royce car collection

Usually, just having one Rolls Royce in a garage is a reason to celebrate. Given that they don’t have any cars that retail for less than six-figures, owning a ‘Roller’ is a status symbol in its own right.

So, imagine owning one for each day of the week; Well, that’s exactly what this Indian billionaire living in Dubai has done.

From a $330,000 Cullinan super-SUV to the top-of-the-range LWB Phantom, the whole spectrum of modern-day Rolls Royces is represented by one family.

While it is impossible to have an exact price on the entire collection, we’ve worked out a rough estimate based on the retail prices when the cars were launched. Here’s the full list of cars featured in the video:

  • Rolls Royce Cullinan: $330,000
  • Rolls Royce Phantom VII: $402,000
  • Rolls Royce Phantom VIII x2: $450,000
  • Rolls Royce Phantom VIII LWB: $530,000
  • Rolls Royce Dawn: $353,000
  • Rolls Royce Ghost $315,000

In total, that makes a whopping $2,830,000 worth of Rolls Royces. There is also a different car for every day of the week, meaning that wherever the billionaire owner goes, he can turn up in style.

While Mo himself is no stranger to owning Rolls Royces and other luxurious cars, it’s fair to say this collection certainly eclipses his own.

Cars

Supercar goes up in flames after showing off ends in disaster

Published: 10/Nov/2020 10:52

by Kieran Bicknell
Nissan GTR Goes up in flames
YouTube: VeeDubRacing

Share

Owning a supercar is a lifestyle choice. Wherever you go, people will want to take photos and film your car. Unfortunately, that’s not always a good thing, as the owner of this Nissan GT-R discovered the hard way.

Showing off in a high-powered car is nothing new, playing up to crowds with extreme exhaust noises and displays of flames from tailpipes is a tradition as old as cars themselves. Unfortunately, though, the owner of this Nissan GT-R got more than they bargained for.

Having clearly modified the cars’ stock exhaust system, the owner is able to rev the car to its redline while parked. This results in not only an incredibly loud exhaust note but also a dramatic display of fire coming from the tailpipe of the GT-R.

Nissan GTR on fire
YouTube: VeeDubRacing
Showing off by shooting flames from this Nissan GT-R ended in disaster for the owner.

Nissan GT-R catches fire while showing off

Of course, creating this much of a scene is bound to draw a crowd, and that’s exactly what happened. In the video, people can be seen crowded around the high-powered supercar as it demonstrates its flame-throwing ability.

The video then cuts, just as disaster strikes the Nissan. Smoke can be seen pouring from the back of the car, after the exaggerated flames appear to have set fire to the rear bumper and surrounding panels.

Once the video resumes, it is clear to see that a mass panic has descended on the car meet. Bystanders and people with camera phones jostle for space, both trying to extinguish the fire and get a unique angle on the situation simultaneously.

Clip starts at 1:10

As the car starts to burn, someone who appears to be the owner begins to try and douse the flames with his jacket, in an attempt to salvage the car from going up in smoke.

Sadly these attempts proved pointless, and in an attempt to control the fire, the entire rear portion of the car is ripped off to give access to the source of the flames.

Thankfully someone eventually locates a fire extinguisher and manages to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the damage is severe, and likely goes beyond what can be seen in the video.

Whether the car was repaired or scrapped is unclear, but at the very least a new rear bumper and likely a number of wiring systems would need replacing. Clearly, the owner paid a heavy price for showing off.