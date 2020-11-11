 This ridiculous 880hp classic Jeep is faster than most supercars - Dexerto
Logo
Cars

This ridiculous 880hp classic Jeep is faster than most supercars

Published: 11/Nov/2020 12:34

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: Hoonigan AutoFocus / Larry Chen

Share

Jeeps are generally used as utilitarian, no-fuss runabouts for those in the country. But what if your daily runabout could smash a Ferrari at the drag strip? Well, that’s exactly what the owners of this insane Jeep wanted to discover.

Engine-swapping classic cars is nothing new, with owners wanting to make their classics more usable on a daily basis. In this instance, however, the owners of this Jeep have made it significantly less-usable, in a dramatic way.

Filmed for a Hoonigan AutoFocus episode with renowned photographer Larry Chen, this highly-tuned Jeep Cherokee from 1975 is one of the craziest Jeeps ever built.

Not only are the stats impressive, but so is the performance, with this 1970s Jeep feeling right at home on the drag strip.

880hp Jeep Cherokee interior
YouTube: Hoonigan AutoFocus / Larry Chen
The interior is completely stripped out, to save as much weight as possible.

Crazy customized Jeep Cherokee

Described as “very unique” by Larry, this jeep may look relatively normal from the outside (save for being significantly lowered) but under the hood it packs a punch.

In place of the standard motor is a 5.7l Hemi V8 engine with over 800hp. Not only has the engine been swapped, but also turbocharged, utilizing a set of compound turbos for added power. All told, this Cherokee is running 880hp! That’s more than most supercars on the market today.

The owner admits the beauty is only skin-deep: “It’s basically a Jeep costume on [top of] a racecar.” The shell may be a Jeep, but the chassis underneath is incredibly over-engineered and modified, resulting in this incredible creation.

Inside, the interior is completely stripped out and race-prepared. With a lightweight bucket seat, full roll cage, and harnesses, the owner says it’s still perfectly usable as a normal car, and even gets 20mpg on the highway.

At the drag strip, the Jeep will do a 9.9x second pass over a quarter-mile run, reaching over 140mph. Anything under a 10-second pass is considered impressive on a quarter-mile strip. Therefore, for a 1970s Jeep to post such a time is shocking.

The best part about this crazy creation? At the end of the day at the drag strip or autocross, the owner can simply drive it home, with no need for a trailer. No doubt he embarrasses some much, much more expensive machinery on the way home too.

Cars

YouTuber Mo Vlogs uncovers Dubai billionaire’s luxurious car collection

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:39

by Kieran Bicknell
Mo Vlogs Dubai RR Collection
YouTube: Mo Vlogs

Share

Dubai is well-known as being the land of the ultra-rich, but some car collections are even more impressive than expected. YouTuber Mo Vlogs may have discovered Dubai’s most luxurious car collection, in his November 9 video.

Home of the ultra-wealthy, Dubai is a millionaire and billionaire’s playground. From the high-tech cities to wide-open desert roads, it’s also the perfect place to house an incredible car collection.

YouTuber Mo Vlogs is often around high-powered cars during his videos, but he may have discovered one of Dubai’s most luxurious car collections yet, with so many Rolls Royces, the owner can have a different one every day of the week!

Dubai Rolls Royce Collection
YouTube: Mo Vlogs
The collection is so vast, the owner can drive a different car every day of the week.

Insane Dubai Rolls Royce car collection

Usually, just having one Rolls Royce in a garage is a reason to celebrate. Given that they don’t have any cars that retail for less than six-figures, owning a ‘Roller’ is a status symbol in its own right.

So, imagine owning one for each day of the week; Well, that’s exactly what this Indian billionaire living in Dubai has done.

From a $330,000 Cullinan super-SUV to the top-of-the-range LWB Phantom, the whole spectrum of modern-day Rolls Royces is represented by one family.

While it is impossible to have an exact price on the entire collection, we’ve worked out a rough estimate based on the retail prices when the cars were launched. Here’s the full list of cars featured in the video:

  • Rolls Royce Cullinan: $330,000
  • Rolls Royce Phantom VII: $402,000
  • Rolls Royce Phantom VIII x2: $450,000
  • Rolls Royce Phantom VIII LWB: $530,000
  • Rolls Royce Dawn: $353,000
  • Rolls Royce Ghost $315,000

In total, that makes a whopping $2,830,000 worth of Rolls Royces. There is also a different car for every day of the week, meaning that wherever the billionaire owner goes, he can turn up in style.

While Mo himself is no stranger to owning Rolls Royces and other luxurious cars, it’s fair to say this collection certainly eclipses his own.