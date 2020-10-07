 Future reveals insane custom Chevrolet truck - Dexerto
Future reveals insane custom Chevrolet truck

Published: 7/Oct/2020 16:00

by Kieran Bicknell
Future's new K5 Blazer
Rapper Future has had an incredible career spanning over several decades. In that time, he’s risen through the ranks to become a household name in the rap/hip-hop genres. Now, he’s revealed the latest addition to his garage in the form of this crazy one-off Chevrolet Blazer.

Future – real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn – is an American rap artist from Atlanta, Georgia. In his time as a musician, he has amassed a number of awards and released several critically-acclaimed albums and tracks.

With a car collection including Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, and Bentleys, he has now revealed his latest addition.

Standing out from his collection of ‘typical’ exotic cars, Future has now taken delivery of his custom-commissioned Chevrolet K5 Blazer truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future Custom K5 Blazer
Future commissioned the custom truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future’s new Ringbrothers Chevy K5 Blazer

This fully-restored, one-off build looks absolutely incredible and will stand out among Future’s other ‘stock’ cars. Finished in British Racing Green, this is a color that was not available from factory, and was used only for his personal build.

The exterior has been left mostly stock other than the color change, but the front headlights have been upgraded to LED units. Not only have the headlights been changed, but also the wheels – the stock items being replaced by a set of 18″ gold HRE wheels.

Inside, the car has been completely re-trimmed in brown leather, with a number of embossed logos throughout. The factory analog dials have been refreshed, but a 10″ touchscreen has been fitted to the dash. This is coupled to an uprated JL audio system – a key upgrade for a musician such as Future.

Future unveiled the truck on his Instagram:

Underneath the hood is the biggest upgrade to the car – a complete engine and transmission swap. The stock motor has been ditched for a 6.2l LS3 V8, coupled to an uprated GM automatic transmission. With 430hp on tap, Future will have plenty of fun driving this custom truck around.

RingBrothers co-owner Mike Ring is justifiably proud of the result: “We’re humbled that people continue to come to us for special projects like this.”

“We realize that our customers could get a new Ferrari or Lamborghini but choose us instead. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly, so we put our heart into each project. We’re glad Future appreciates that.”

Ex-Tesla engineer wants to get revenge on Elon Musk after leaving

Published: 7/Oct/2020 13:25

by Kieran Bicknell
Lucid Air on Highway
Tesla

The Electric Vehicle (EV) race is well and truly afoot, with newcomers Lucid Automotive looking to take a share of the market with a secret weapon up their sleeve; Ex-Tesla chief engineer Peter Rawlinson.

With Lucid Automotive revealing their first car – the Lucid Air – earlier in 2020, many have been quick to point out that it triumphs over Tesla’s offerings in many ways. Part of this is down to their head of engineering, Peter Rawlinson, who used to head up the Model S program at Tesla.

Peter left Tesla back in 2012, but it’s apparent that Elon still holds him in contempt for setting up Lucid as a rival. On September 8 this year when Lucid announced their pricing for the Air, Musk was quick to slate his ex-chief engineer via Twitter.

Despite Elon’s claims, it’s clear to see that Rawlinson must’ve learned a thing or two. It is in fact the powertrain, battery, and electronics that set the Lucid Air apart from its Tesla rivals.

With its 517-mile range, the Air has the largest range of any EV currently on the market. To achieve this, Lucid has employed cutting-edge technology in its compact motor units.

Lucid have chosen to use  ‘Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors’ as opposed to the ‘Induction’ motors that Tesla use. By making this shift, they have been able to increase the range of the vehicle dramatically, by reducing heat build-up and resistance in the motors.

Lucid Air takes on the Tesla Model S

These motors are also incredibly small, allowing Lucid to combine elements such as the transmission and the differential into one compact package. With each Air having three motors, size really does matter.

The Batteries also play a big part in Lucid’s advantage, choosing to use a number of high-voltage batteries to power the Air. Rawlinson prefers this over using numerous low-voltage batteries, which he refers to as “dumb weight” since they all add significant weight to the car.

This not only means they need less current to power the motors (increasing range) but also means the batteries themselves are smaller. This means that the Air has the maximum amount of cabin space possible, as the batteries do not ‘eat’ into the interior.

With its world-leading range, incredible performance, and luxurious interior, the Lucid Air is taking the fight to Tesla.

 