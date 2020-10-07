Future reveals insane custom Chevrolet truck - Dexerto

Rapper Future has had an incredible career spanning over several decades. In that time, he’s risen through the ranks to become a household name in the rap/hip-hop genres. Now, he’s revealed the latest addition to his garage in the form of this crazy one-off Chevrolet Blazer.

Future – real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn – is an American rap artist from Atlanta, Georgia. In his time as a musician, he has amassed a number of awards and released several critically-acclaimed albums and tracks.

With a car collection including Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces, and Bentleys, he has now revealed his latest addition.

Standing out from his collection of ‘typical’ exotic cars, Future has now taken delivery of his custom-commissioned Chevrolet K5 Blazer truck from renowned tuners RingBrothers.

Future’s new Ringbrothers Chevy K5 Blazer

This fully-restored, one-off build looks absolutely incredible and will stand out among Future’s other ‘stock’ cars. Finished in British Racing Green, this is a color that was not available from factory, and was used only for his personal build.

The exterior has been left mostly stock other than the color change, but the front headlights have been upgraded to LED units. Not only have the headlights been changed, but also the wheels – the stock items being replaced by a set of 18″ gold HRE wheels.

Inside, the car has been completely re-trimmed in brown leather, with a number of embossed logos throughout. The factory analog dials have been refreshed, but a 10″ touchscreen has been fitted to the dash. This is coupled to an uprated JL audio system – a key upgrade for a musician such as Future.

Future unveiled the truck on his Instagram:

Underneath the hood is the biggest upgrade to the car – a complete engine and transmission swap. The stock motor has been ditched for a 6.2l LS3 V8, coupled to an uprated GM automatic transmission. With 430hp on tap, Future will have plenty of fun driving this custom truck around.

RingBrothers co-owner Mike Ring is justifiably proud of the result: “We’re humbled that people continue to come to us for special projects like this.”

“We realize that our customers could get a new Ferrari or Lamborghini but choose us instead. It’s an honor we don’t take lightly, so we put our heart into each project. We’re glad Future appreciates that.”