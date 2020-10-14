Freddie Flintoff reveals unusual favorite car - Dexerto

Freddie Flintoff is a former professional cricket player and current host of BBC’s Top Gear. Now in his third series as presenter, Flintoff has revealed the best cars he’s ever owned throughout his career.

When the BBC announced Freddie Flintoff as one of the new presenters for Top Gear back in 2019, it was a decision that not many had seen coming. Famous for his past life as a professional cricketer and his witty humor, Freddie seemed an unlikely choice to present the motoring show.

Since then, he’s settled into the role fantastically, and along with Paddy and Chris, brings his own brand of humor to the show. It also turns out that Freddie is a big petrolhead at heart too, which he revealed in an interview with CarBuzz.

Freddie Flintoff’s car history

“I love driving that car” admitted Freddie when asked about his Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. Purchased from co-host Chris Harris, Flintoff admits it gets a lot of attention “because of how loud it is” when driven around England.

The Camaro isn’t the only exciting car that he has ever owned, and it turns out his ‘back catalog’ of cars reads like a typical celebrity petrolhead’s garage.

Discounting the aforementioned Camaro, Freddie has owned a number of noteworthy cars. Given that his first car was a Porsche Boxster, he started off on a strong footing. With a Porsche as the first car he owned, his collection went from strength-to-strength as his career progressed.

BMWs, Porsches, and Ferraris all feature in Flintoff’s history. One notable inclusion was an E39 BMW M5 which he said was “one of his favorites.” He clearly loved the old M5, as he went out and bought a new version as well.

Freddie has been attempting some ridiculous stunts while on Top Gear, including attempting to take a Jaguar XJ220 to 200mph:

Porsche was bound to make another appearance since his first car was from the German marque, and it came in the form of a 997-generation Porsche 911 Turbo. Hailed as one of the best ‘everyday’ supercars, there aren’t many petrolheads that haven’t owned a 911 at some stage of their life.

Other supercars that he has owned include a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, a Ferrari 458, and a Lamborghini Murcielago. For luxury driving duties, Freddie owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which he’s admitted he “looks a bit dodgy” while driving.

So, with all of the incredible cars he’s owned, which was his favorite? A humble Ford Mustang convertible, which he owned back when he lived in Dubai! Clearly, a flashy badge isn’t everything for Freddie.