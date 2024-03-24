Guenther Steiner hailed for “genius” F1 career change at Australian Grand Prix

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has been praised by fans for his new role as a pundit during the Australian Grand Prix.

Steiner’s 10-year stint as Haas team boss was brought to an end before the start of the 2024 season. The charismatic 58-year-old was replaced by Ayao Komatsu as the Drive to Survive star looked for pastures new.

Although Steiner has not ended up with a job at a rival team, he was still present in Melbourne in his role as a reporter for Australian broadcaster Network 10.

The former Haas boss was also given the task of interviewing the top three drivers, where fans were shocked to see him with a microphone in hand.

Taking to social media, one F1 fan wrote: “Guenther Steiner doing the post-race interviews is GENIUS.”

Another said: “Guenther Steiner being an F1 team principal, accidentally building a fanbase thanks to his personality, being fired for being a bit s**** at his job and accidentally stumbling into a broadcasting job out of it, is hilarious.”

“Guenther Steiner doing the post-race interviews is something I never thought I would ever see,” a third commented.

Steiner would have perhaps expected to be interviewing Max Verstappen at the end of the Australian Grand Prix given the Dutchman’s dominance of the sport.

Yet a lap three retirement from the Red Bull star – owing to a problem with his right-rear brake – saw Carlos Sainz claim victory for Ferrari, with teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Lando Norris rounding off the top three.

Sainz’s post-race interview with Steiner caught the attention of fans online after the Spaniard suggested that other drivers should look to have their appendix removed following his operation before the race.