Guenther Steiner hailed for “genius” F1 career change at Australian Grand Prix

Guenther SteinerAssociated Press

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has been praised by fans for his new role as a pundit during the Australian Grand Prix.

Steiner’s 10-year stint as Haas team boss was brought to an end before the start of the 2024 season. The charismatic 58-year-old was replaced by Ayao Komatsu as the Drive to Survive star looked for pastures new.

Although Steiner has not ended up with a job at a rival team, he was still present in Melbourne in his role as a reporter for Australian broadcaster Network 10.

The former Haas boss was also given the task of interviewing the top three drivers, where fans were shocked to see him with a microphone in hand.

Taking to social media, one F1 fan wrote: “Guenther Steiner doing the post-race interviews is GENIUS.”

Another said: “Guenther Steiner being an F1 team principal, accidentally building a fanbase thanks to his personality, being fired for being a bit s**** at his job and accidentally stumbling into a broadcasting job out of it, is hilarious.”

“Guenther Steiner doing the post-race interviews is something I never thought I would ever see,” a third commented.

Steiner would have perhaps expected to be interviewing Max Verstappen at the end of the Australian Grand Prix given the Dutchman’s dominance of the sport.

Yet a lap three retirement from the Red Bull star – owing to a problem with his right-rear brake – saw Carlos Sainz claim victory for Ferrari, with teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Lando Norris rounding off the top three.

Sainz’s post-race interview with Steiner caught the attention of fans online after the Spaniard suggested that other drivers should look to have their appendix removed following his operation before the race.

