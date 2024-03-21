Spectacular LEGO Technic McLaren F1 car gets big discount at Best Buy

A must-have set for McLaren F1 fans, Best Buy has cut the price of the LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car.

There are several LEGO sets that take inspiration from McLaren vehicles, with the most recently released models coming in the shape of two McLaren F1 race cars, the LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 and LEGO Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car.

However, if you favor LEGO’s Technic collection, there is an older, yet still spectacular, model based on this F1 racing outfit’s entry to the 2022 F1 season. Best Buy has now reduced this $199.99 set’s price to $174.99. However, there is a catch, you have to be a Plus member for this $25 to apply.

LEGO

The LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car is one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults, with its 1434 pieces, finished in McLaren Racing’s signature papaya orange and blue livery, clicking together to create an accurate replica of the original. This 2022 Toy of the Year Award-winning kit is equipped with a range of neat elements and functions.

Developed alongside the original in close collaboration with the Woking-based Formula 1 team, this LEGO Technic set is fitted with a LEGO-reimagined V6 engine, replete with moving pistons, functional steering and suspension, and a differential.

In addition to the mechanical items, which provide LEGO builders aged 18 and up with a glimpse into the real-life race car’s engineering, LEGO has recreated the latter’s exterior design details to a T. There is a halo surrounding the cockpit, front and rear wings, and grippy tires, to name but a few.

Measuring five inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 25.5 inches long, this LEGO Technic kit will make for a spectacular centerpiece, whether displayed in your home, office, or at the paddock. It’s also a great gift for those who want to show their support for McLaren Racing.

LEGO

