Richard Hammond reveals his biggest car regret ever - Dexerto

Richard Hammond reveals his biggest car regret ever

Published: 14/Oct/2020 13:42

by Kieran Bicknell
Richard Hammond with Ferrari 550
YouTube: DRIVETRIBE

Richard Hammond is a man that lives life on the edge. Former presenter of Top Gear and now host of The Grand Tour alongside Clarkson and May, Hammond’s car history is a rich and varied list, but it turns out there’s one car in particular that he really regrets selling.

As part of a video for DRIVETRIBE, Richard Hammond – along with Harry Metcalfe – was reunited with his old Ferrari 550 Maranello. What was once a dream car for Hammond turned into one of his biggest regrets, as he explained.

Even as the car pulls into the shot, Hammond is already feeling the pain, exclaiming “I don’t want to see it, I don’t want to see it!”

Asked about the first memory that hits him upon seeing the 550 for the first time in years, there was only one answer. “Sadly, I can’t help it… it’s the day I had to get rid of it” said Hammond.

By contrast, Harry (of Harry’s Garage) said his first memory was “the day I bought it” showing the difference between their experiences.

Richard Hammonds Ferrari 550 Maranello
YouTube: DRIVETRIBE
Richard Hammond still has love for his old Ferrari 550 Maranello.

Richard Hammond’s Ferrari 550 Maranello

Hammond reminisces about how he used to park it up, then look back at it and go “is that really mine?” After much discussion about the pros and cons of the 550 as a daily driver, Richard reveals why he had to sell it.

Casting his mind back to Top Gear days, he said after parking up the Ferrari, a colleague pointed out a tiny leak under the car. Unfortunately, since the V12 550 Maranello is so costly to maintain, what ran through his head was “that piece of oil, could signify my utter [financial] ruin!”

Maintenance costs were the least of his issues though, as there were more pressing family matters to attend to. Having moved house from Wales to Buckinghamshire, the Hammond family decided they didn’t like their new home, and moved back to their original Wales house.

Sadly, this meant that Richard owed the landlord of the Buckinghamshire house six months rent, which, in his words, amounted to “what [the 550] was worth… it had to go.”

Revealing he still loves the car, Hammond said “I still love the thing, it has a majesty to it, a might… it’s a beautiful thing!”

Asked if he wants the car left with him instead of going back to auction, his response was “I’m having an extension built at home… do you want to phone my wife? Ugh… I can’t let somebody buy it!”

While it’s unknown if Hammond did buy the car back in the end, he was seemingly conflicted about whether to or not. We imagine if he did end up purchasing the car from the auction, it’s only a matter of time before it’s revealed to the world.

Doug DeMuro blown away by the Ford Broncos crazy features

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:14

by Kieran Bicknell
Doug Demuro with Ford Bronco
YouTube: Doug DeMuro

Doug DeMuro is well-known for his in-depth automotive reviews on YouTube. In his review of the all-new Ford Bronco, he reveals some incredible quirks and features of the new off-roader.

The 2020 Ford Bronco is one of the most hotly-anticipated cars of the year, with media coverage building up to a frenzy before its official launch earlier in 2020. As Doug DeMuro himself says, it’s the first car to “challenge” the Jeep Wrangler, and the Bronco comes packed with unusual features.

Doug wasn’t reviewing an ordinary Bronco, however. This was in fact a prototype vehicle from Ford, which had one glaring omission – it had no engine.

Unfortunately, this meant that DeMuro was unable to drive the vehicle, but it still gave him a fascinating insight into some of the unusual features of the Bronco.

Ford Bronco Doug DeMuroThe new Ford Bronco is an incredibly versatile and adaptable vehicle.

2020 Ford Bronco features

One of the quirks of the Bronco that Doug immediately highlighted was the ability to remove the doors completely.

Not only are they frameless, but they also come with custom carry bags for easy transportation. The doors even fit in the Bronco itself, unlike those on its competitor, the Jeep Wrangler, which cannot be carried within the vehicle.

The Bronco is a purpose-built off-roading machine, and the interior design reflects this, as DeMuro discovered.

The Bronco can be spec’d with drain plugs in the floor, allowing the cabin to be simply hosed out after a muddy adventure. They also serve another practical use, as the vehicle can be simply drained like a bathtub if any “gunk” gets into the cabin.

One of the more unusual features inside the cabin is the inclusion of a built-in GoPro mounting rail on the dashboard, perfect for filming off-roading exploits. There is also a USB port right next to the rail, meaning the camera can be charged while on the go.

Speaking of filming, the parking cameras on the Bronco can also be used as “awesome” film cameras. Not only do they capture driving action, but also overlay graphics such as an inclinometer and other “various vehicle off-roading graphics.”

With so many features to discover, Doug’s full video runs to over 30 minutes. If you’re a fan of the Bronco, it’s well worth watching in full.