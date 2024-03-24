Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz takes birthday cake to the face during live broadcast

Sky Sports F1’s much-loved pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, was given a birthday surprise in the form of a cake to the face during his live broadcast of Ted’s Notebook at the Australian Grand Prix.

Kravitz turned 50 on Sunday, March 24, the same day as the Australian Grand Prix. There was no weekend off for the F1 pundit, however, as he presented his fan-favorite show Ted’s Notebook after Carlos Sainz claimed victory for Ferrari in Melbourne.

Yet the program took a wild turn when Kravitz was presented with a cake to celebrate his 50th birthday. Kravitz brought up the fact that it is often a tradition within the sport for people to have their faces smothered in cake, before he then voluntarily offered for the ritual to be carried out live on air.

Sky Sports’ lead commentator, David Croft, willingly obliged as he pushed the chocolate cake into Kravitz’s face.

There were smiles all round from Kravitz, Croft and those watching on, before it then became apparent that the 50-year-old would have to present the rest of the show with cake on his face.

Not one to be perturbed by things not going smoothly during a live broadcast, Kravitz attempted to wipe the cake from his face with a tissue as he continued to present the show.

An advert break that soon followed would allow Kravitz time to properly deal with the mess, as fans soon took to social media to express their disbelief at what they had just seen.

“Ted Kravitz walking around the paddock doing his show with cake in his face was not on my F1 bingo card for 2024,” wrote one fan.

“Ted Kravitz continuing to do his Notebook with half his face slathered in birthday cake is a cracking good way to see in the morning,” added another.

A third commented that the show was “magic because of the chaos that happens”.

There were further mishaps during the show that saw the camera sprayed with champagne, before Kravitz himself lost communication with his producer as he was left unaware of how long he had remaining to present the show.

Ted’s Notebook has cemented itself as essential post-race viewing, while viewers also have Martin Brundle’s gridwalk to look forward to before lights out.

Brundle’s interviews with celebrities from all walks of life always provide viral clips and the Australian Grand prix was no exception to that rule.