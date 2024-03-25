Fantastically detailed LEGO Technic Ford GT gets discounted at Amazon

Amazon hasn’t stopped offering great savings on LEGO Technic sets. Amazon has now discounted the LEGO Technic Ford GT by 20%.

Currently, LEGO offers a trio of sets, with the new LEGO Speed Champions Mustang Dark Horse being the latest, inspired by Ford vehicles. However, none of these are as spectacular as the one based on the 2022 Ford GT. One of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults, it’s a must-have piece of kit for LEGO builders aged 18 and up.

If you ever wanted to get your hands on this set, now is the time to grab it. Amazon has shaved 20% off the price of this LEGO Technic set.

LEGO

Comprising 1468 pieces, finished in Ford’s signature blue hue and white for the racing stripes spanning the opening hood to the adjustable rear wing, the LEGO-reimagined Ford GT’s design remains true to the original street-legal model that was discontinued in 2022. The doors can also be opened to provide you with a glimpse into the interior.

In addition, the 1:12-scale model is fitted with several functional items, such as a LEGO recreation of the real-life model’s 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine, replete with moving pistons, front-axle steering, and an independent-suspension arrangement.

The completed build measures three-and-a-half inches tall, seven inches wide, and 15 inches long.

LEGO

The LEGO replica of the Blue Oval brand’s mid-engined supercar will be a great addition to your LEGO Technic collection. Not only will this set provide you with a rewarding building experience, when each piece has been clicked together and the LEGO replica completed, but it will also make for a spectacular display piece in your home, office, or garage.

The LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT will also make for a fantastic gift, whether it is for yourself or a fellow Ford fanatic in your life. With a discount of 20%, now is the time to do so.

