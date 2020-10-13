Drake's incredible $8 million car collection in pictures - Dexerto

Drake needs no introduction. As one of the biggest names in rap music across the globe, the star has amassed a net worth of over $150 million. Not only is his net worth insane, but so is his car collection.

Canadian musician Drake – real name Aubrey – is one of the best-known names in rap music. With a ridiculous number of awards to his name, he has become an almost permanent fixture on mainstream music charts. As you may imagine, his success had led to him building up quite the car collection.

Reportedly, the total value of his current car collection is worth nearly eight-figures. With his continued success, it is likely that he will break this barrier within the next few years if all goes well.

Drake’s insane car collection 2020

Drake is a big fan of British supercar makers McLaren, and has a number of their cars in his fleet. One of his personal favorites is his white McLaren 675LT. Costing upwards of $338,000 the 675LT is one of McLaren’s most ‘hardcore’ cars ever, with 666hp from its twin-turbo V8 engine.

Not one to go with ‘basic’ versions of cars, Drake purchased a limited-edition Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. With 700hp on tap, this Lambo will do 0-60 in under 3 seconds, and cost Drake a cool $400,000. Drake has also previously said the car “makes him feel like Christian Bale (in Batman)” when behind the wheel.

Swapping performance for all-out luxury, Drake owns one of the plushest cars money can buy – a Mercedes Pullman. Typically used by royal families and government officials, this high-class Merc is perfect for whisking Drake around in absolute luxury. It doesn’t come cheap, however, retailing at over $600k.

View this post on Instagram @welcomeovo @champagnepapi A post shared by Tony Bet (@tonybet) on Dec 19, 2019 at 11:10am PST

Opting for a one-off car is a great way to ‘flex’ your wealth, and that’s exactly what Drake has done with his $700k+ Mansory Bushukan Phantom. Featuring a custom design, along with a solid gold OVO hood ornament in place of the RR ‘spirit of ecstasy’ the Phantom is perfect for ultra-plush travel.

Drake’s incredible hypercar collection

In terms of hypercars, his collection is as crazy as you’d imagine. His Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir is one of only 12 in the world, and cost a whopping $2,000,000. Drake also has a LaFerrari in Yellow, which likely set him back around $1.5-$2 million.

If you thought the Bugatti was wild, the crown of Drake’s collection will blow you away. He has reportedly bought one of the world’s first Devel Sixteen hypercars. With an alleged 5000hp from its 12.3l, V16 engine, it is one of the rarest cars in the world, costing $2,200,000.

Drake’s custom private jet

Of course, we can’t forget his custom Boeing 767 private jet, but that won’t fit in a garage, so we’ve excluded it from the list.

All told, Drake’s car collection is currently sitting around the $8 million mark, if reports are to be believed. Who knows where it will sit in a few years time.