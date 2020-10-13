 Drake's incredible $8 million car collection in pictures - Dexerto
Drake’s incredible $8 million car collection in pictures

Published: 13/Oct/2020 16:30

by Kieran Bicknell
Drakes car collection
Instagram: @Champagnepapi

Drake

Drake needs no introduction. As one of the biggest names in rap music across the globe, the star has amassed a net worth of over $150 million. Not only is his net worth insane, but so is his car collection.

Canadian musician Drake – real name Aubrey – is one of the best-known names in rap music. With a ridiculous number of awards to his name, he has become an almost permanent fixture on mainstream music charts. As you may imagine, his success had led to him building up quite the car collection.

Reportedly, the total value of his current car collection is worth nearly eight-figures. With his continued success, it is likely that he will break this barrier within the next few years if all goes well.

Drake LaFerrari Car Collection
Instagram: @Champagnepapi
Drake’s car collection is the stuff of dream for even die-hard car collectors.

Drake’s insane car collection 2020

Drake is a big fan of British supercar makers McLaren, and has a number of their cars in his fleet. One of his personal favorites is his white McLaren 675LT. Costing upwards of $338,000 the 675LT is one of McLaren’s most ‘hardcore’ cars ever, with 666hp from its twin-turbo V8 engine.

Drake Lamborghini Aventador
YouTube: Hip Hop Content
His Lamborghini Aventador is a special edition LP 700-4 model.

Not one to go with ‘basic’ versions of cars, Drake purchased a limited-edition Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. With 700hp on tap, this Lambo will do 0-60 in under 3 seconds, and cost Drake a cool $400,000. Drake has also previously said the car “makes him feel like Christian Bale (in Batman)” when behind the wheel.

Swapping performance for all-out luxury, Drake owns one of the plushest cars money can buy – a Mercedes Pullman. Typically used by royal families and government officials, this high-class Merc is perfect for whisking Drake around in absolute luxury. It doesn’t come cheap, however, retailing at over $600k.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@welcomeovo @champagnepapi

A post shared by Tony Bet (@tonybet) on

Opting for a one-off car is a great way to ‘flex’ your wealth, and that’s exactly what Drake has done with his $700k+ Mansory Bushukan Phantom. Featuring a custom design, along with a solid gold OVO hood ornament in place of the RR ‘spirit of ecstasy’ the Phantom is perfect for ultra-plush travel.

Drake’s incredible hypercar collection

In terms of hypercars, his collection is as crazy as you’d imagine. His Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir is one of only 12 in the world, and cost a whopping $2,000,000. Drake also has a LaFerrari in Yellow, which likely set him back around $1.5-$2 million.

Drakes Bugatti Veyron
YouTube: Hip Hop Content
Drake’s Veyron Sang Noir is one of his rarest cars.

If you thought the Bugatti was wild, the crown of Drake’s collection will blow you away. He has reportedly bought one of the world’s first Devel Sixteen hypercars. With an alleged 5000hp from its 12.3l, V16 engine, it is one of the rarest cars in the world, costing $2,200,000.

Drake’s custom private jet

Of course, we can’t forget his custom Boeing 767 private jet, but that won’t fit in a garage, so we’ve excluded it from the list.

All told, Drake’s car collection is currently sitting around the $8 million mark, if reports are to be believed. Who knows where it will sit in a few years time.

Cars

Most ridiculously expensive cars owned by rappers revealed

Published: 13/Oct/2020 13:29

by Kieran Bicknell
Travis Scott Landaulet
Instagram: @travisscott

Musicians have one of the most intensive lifestyles in the world, touring the globe to promote their work to millions of people. Thankfully, hard work brings rewards, which rappers often spend on incredible car collections.

Luxury items such as exotic cars are seen as a status symbol. They’re a fantastic way to not only ‘flex’ wealth, but also make a statement wherever they go.

Successful rappers such as Drake and Travis Scott love nothing more than showing off their success with ultra-expensive cars, but they’re far from the only ones. Below, we’ve rounded up five of the most expensive cars ever to be owned by rap artists for your enjoyment.

Drake Mansory Phantom
Instagram: @tonybet
Drake’s custom Mansory Phantom set him back at least $700,000.

5. Drake’s Mansory Bushukan Phantom – $700,000+

Drake has an insane amount of cars, but one of his most recognizable is his custom Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Modified by Mansory, the Phantom features a one-off design incorporating a number of OVO elements, including a custom OVO gold owl hood ornament.

Travis Scott Landaulet
Instagram: @travisscott
One of the most unusual cars in Travis’ collection is the Maybach G650 Landaulet, with only 99 made worldwide.

4. Travis Scott’s Maybach G650 Landaulet – $1 million

Travis Scott has one of the most incredible car collections of any rapper. Featuring Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bugattis, one of the rarest (and most expensive) cars is his Maybach G650 Landaulet.

With only 99 built, the G650 Landaulet is based upon the Mercedes G Wagon. Featuring a custom extended body with convertible rear section, the G650 puts out over 600hp from its V12 engine.

3. Post Malone’s McLaren Senna XP – $1.7 million

Post Malone is known for his keen love of custom and exotic cars. With his fleet ranging from a custom 1992 Ford Explorer (which he named a song after) to Rolls-Royces, the jewel in this rapper’s collection is undoubtedly his McLaren Senna.

His Senna is no ordinary hypercar, however, with Post having one of the ultra-rare prototypes from McLaren themselves. Dubbed the Senna XP, Master of Monaco, this one-off prototype is worth significantly more than a standard McLaren Senna.

Kanye West McLaren SLR Stirling Moss
Mercedes-Benz
Kanye’s McLaren SLR Stirling Moss is one of only 75 in the world.

2. Kanye West’s McLaren SLR ‘Stirling Moss’ – $2 million

Kanye’s collection is an eclectic one, but the standout car has to be his McLaren SLR Stirling Moss. Based on the already legendary McLaren SLR, the ‘Stirling Moss’ edition pays tribute to the legendary racing driver of the same name.

Featuring an open two-seat cockpit, 641bhp, and a top speed of 220 mph, the SLR Stirling Moss is a serious performance car. It’s collectible, too, and could turn out to be a very good investment for Kanye in the long run.

JayZ Maybach Exelero
Maybach
The Maybach Exelero is one of the most exclusive cars ever built.

1. Jay Z’s Maybach Exelero – $8 million

Jay-Z has a car collection that is worth more than most celebrities’ entire net worth. The crown of his collection is undoubtedly the ultra-rare, ultra-expensive Maybach Exelero.

Read more: Kanye West’s incredible $6.4m car collection will blow you away

One of only 12 known to exist, the Exelero is a 2.6 ton, ultra-luxurious performance coupe. Not only does it look incredible, but it also holds the world speed record for a luxury vehicle on street-legal tires.

Powered by a 700hp V12 engine, the Exerlero is capable of reaching a top speed well in excess of 200 mph.