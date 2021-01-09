 ZooMaa names his top 3 CDL teams for 2021 Cold War season - Dexerto
Call of Duty

ZooMaa names his top 3 CDL teams for 2021 Cold War season

Published: 9/Jan/2021 23:37

by Julian Young
ZooMaa Eavesdrop Podcast H3CZ Call of Duty
YouTube / HECZ

Atlanta FaZe Call of Duty League New York Subliners OpTic Gaming

While discussing the upcoming 2021 Call of Duty League campaign with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez on his Eavesdrop Podcast, New York Subliners veteran Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto revealed his top three teams to watch out for during the Black Ops Cold War season.

The CDL offseason was full of big moves, like the LA Thieves replacing OpTic Los Angeles and the transition of the Chicago Hunstmen to OpTic Chicago. With many players switching to new teams, fans and competitors were left wondering how the league’s rankings will look as the season kicks off.

While the official CDL schedule hasn’t been announced, league play is anticipated to start in early 2021. Prior to the start of the season, pro player ZooMaa sat down with OpTic owner H3CZ and revealed the three teams he thinks fans and players should watch out for coming into 2021.

CDL
ZooMaa’s new-look New York Subliners will face stiff competition in 2021.

After discussing topics like Gentlemen’s Agreements and the map design in Black Ops Cold War, H3CZ shifted the conversation towards the CDL season: “Who’s your main competition, you think, right now? Give me your top three teams.”

The pro pondered the question for a second, then responded with Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, and Chicago OpTic. ZooMaa’s rankings are similar to many others leading up to the 2021 season, and for good reason: Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago finished first, second, and third in the 2020 CDL playoffs, respectively.

While Empire didn’t make any major offseason moves aside from dropping Clayster to fit the new 4v4 format, both FaZe and OpTic made some roster shuffles. FaZe replaced MajorManiak and Priestahh with former Huntsmen player Arcitys, whose departure from Chicago left a void that was filled with Dashy to bolster their roster.

(For mobile users, segment starts at 1:03:50)

 

H3Cz took a deeper dive into the reasons behind ZooMaa’s rankings, asking the longtime vet whether or not the offseason moves had anything to do with the teams’ projected success in 2021.

“There’s a lot of good players, but you gotta find the right group” ZooMaa answered. “So I think you guys [OpTic] found the right group. And I think FaZe and Dallas have the right group.”

Offseason moves or otherwise, the former FaZe star thinks those teams have the right players to win them a championship in 2021.

Call of Duty

When will the DMR be nerfed in Warzone (again)?

Published: 9/Jan/2021 20:00 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 20:12

by Joe Craven
DMR 14 in BOCW with Warzone Logo
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

With Black Ops Cold War weapons now available in Call of Duty: Warzone, a new meta has emerged, and it’s all about the DMR 14. Despite the tactical rifle having already been nerfed once, the majority of the player-base has been vocal about it needing to be toned down yet again.

Call of Duty fans have been able to enjoy Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone since the two games merged on December 16. A semi-automatic tactical rifle, the DMR has been dominant since Season 1 began, and fans are keen to see a nerf and a meta shakeup.

We’ve seen various metas emerge in the past – weapons like the Grau and the Bruen had their time in the spotlight. Each time, Infinity Ward have later nerfed them, to keep the game balanced, as well as fresh.

That has not been the case with the DMR yet, as it has remained right at the top of Warzone’s weapon pool for over a month now, despite having already been nerfed once.

Warzone DMR 14
Activision
The DMR 14 has become the go-to primary weapon in Warzone.

Warzone players want the DMR nerfed again

After nearly a month of public outcry, Raven Software finally implemented a nerf to the DMR, along with three other weapons, reducing the tactical rifle’s headshot damage and increasing its recoil.

However, despite this, many claim that there isn’t really any major difference, as the DMR continues to be an insurmountable force on Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Consequently, players have been eager to see the gun nerfed again.

Raven have already tweeted out that they’re continuing to monitor any aspect of Warzone that users are having complaints about, so the DMR should be high up on their list. We expect another adjustment to be rolled out sooner rather than later, perhaps when the game’s next patch gets released on Thursday, January 14.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island, like BOCW’s weapons, dropped in Warzone on December 16.

What else needs to be nerfed in Warzone? Diamatti, Type 63, more

The Type 63 is another semi-auto tactical rifle that’s almost just as good as the DMR. It too was nerfed in the Jan. 6 balancing patch but continues to be really powerful. The only reason it’s not been complained about as much is that it’s still in the shadows of the DMR and not many people are familiar with its potency.

That and the dual-wield Diamattis (which were also toned down on Jan. 6) both need another round of nerfs, simply because the first tuning update didn’t really change anything in terms of how powerful these weapons are and how often they get used.

Perhaps the only gun that was nerfed in the previous patch that maybe doesn’t need to be touched again is the Mac 10, especially since it’s not really as overpowered as the others in this list and also because there are so many other viable SMGs that nerfing this one to the ground won’t accomplish much.

While it’s not certain that any of these weapons will be the target of more tuning in the coming weeks, if they are, expect them to be tweaked sooner rather than later.