Sources: Seattle Surge to recruit multiple world champions & rookie for 2024 CDL roster

According to multiple sources, Seattle Surge are closing in on their Call of Duty League roster for the 2023/24 season, locking in three world champions, as well as one of the hottest rookie prospects in years.

The Surge are a team that have been surrounded by question marks this offseason. A complete squad wipe, including all four players, the coaching staff, and the general manager, meant that the team would look completely different by the time Modern Warfare 3 launches.

Article continues after ad

Couple this with the rumors that the franchise could be moving to Vancouver — similar to Canucks’ Overwatch League team, Vancouver Titans — and there’s evidently a lot going on in the Surge camp.

That doesn’t mean they’ve stalled on attempting to build a competitive roster for this upcoming season, however. With reports that former OpTic Texas head coach Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier is taking on a hybrid coaching/general manager role for the team, he’s no doubt been assessing all options when looking to get this squad together. And their four players may have been settled on.

Article continues after ad

Seattle Surge’s rumored CDL 2023/24 roster

According to Dexerto sources, Seattle Surge are planning on fielding the following roster for the upcoming MW3 CDL season:

Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson

Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal

Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland

Jordan ‘Abuzah’ François

Dallas Empire Huke and iLLeY look set to be reunited once again.

Arcitys has just finished a severely lackluster season with the LA Guerrillas, in which he and the squad failed to make the CDL Championship event. He was one of the most expensive players in Call of Duty history after the Guerrillas bought him out of Atlanta FaZe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

iLLeY was dropped by OpTic Texas mid-way through the 2022/23 season, while Huke moved from LAG to OpTic around the same time, enjoying somewhat of a resurgence as a player with the stronger OpTic squad and making a real case for himself after a couple of disappointing seasons.

Article continues after ad

Finally, Abuzah is arguably one of the most exciting Challengers players in recent memory and has had interest from multiple franchises during this offseason. Rambo pushed to sign the player, however, and he’s likely to land in Seattle for his rookie season, with expectations high for the young Belgian.

There will inevitably be question marks over the roles on this team. Arcitys, iLLeY and Abuzah are all assault rifle players, but sources have stated to us that Abuzah is likely to be using a submachine gun to start the year. There is likely to be some flexibility, however, as iLLeY also has experience as an SMG and likely won’t shy away from swapping roles should the game and team call for it.

Article continues after ad

While this team isn’t fully signed yet, it’s a four-man squad that, according to our sources, looks all but officially locked in.

Be sure to check out all of the latest leaks, news, and rumors in our 2024 CDL rostermania hub.