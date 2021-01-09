Logo
100T Enable explains why he thinks Scump “tails off” in Call of Duty seasons

Published: 9/Jan/2021 13:58

by Joe Craven
YT: Enable/CDL

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, retired Call of Duty pro, has revealed his top ten CoD pros ahead of the second Call of Duty League season getting underway. OpTic Chicago legend Scump comes in at no. 10, and Enable explained exactly why. 

The first Call of Duty League season – won by Dallas Empire by back in August – was a difficult one to judge players off. The move to almost entirely online competition obfuscated the best players, with connection becoming a regular issue around which matches could be determined.

However, retired Call of Duty pro Enable hasn’t shied away from sharing his top ten pros right now. Talent, intangibles (communication, IQ etc), and impact are the three criteria against which he was judging players. The latter refers to a player’s ability to take over a game and sway a result in one team’s favor.

Enable with the Surge, during last year's CDL Minnesota.

There are a number of surprises in store in Enable’s list. However, the main one is Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, at number ten. Wyatt’s justification for this is the tendency of ‘the King’ to “tail off” with new games, perhaps because of his longevity in the professional CoD scene.

“Now if this was all time, Seth would obviously go down as the best SMG player in CoD history,” Enable said. “But it’s not, it’s right now. He obviously still has the talent, he’s very skilled mechanically… When you’ve been as successful as Scump, in and out of CoD, for as long as he has, it’s kind of hard to keep that fire, and have that passion. When a new CoD drops Scump’s absolutely disgusting, but then he kinda tails off.”

Enable then speculated as to the reasons behind these declines, suggesting that Scump may get bored of the CoDs or be more focused on content creation – the latter of which has seen him amass millions of Twitch and YouTube followers.

Timestamp: 0:45

“He’s been one of the best CoD players for the last decade, and he’s also made himself a very successful living doing content,” Enable finished. “He is getting older, he might have a different mindset than when he was 19… I wish I could put him higher.”

As for the list itself, Chicago OpTic’s Envoy takes the bronze medal, while Dallas Empire’s  Shotzzy (last season’s MVP) picks up the second spot. Taking the gold medal, rather unsurprisingly, is Atlanta FaZe’s Simp.

Enable’s full top ten, and their teams, are listed below:

    1. Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr – Atlanta FaZe
    2. Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro – Dallas Empire
    3. Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon – OpTic Chicago
    4. Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris – Atlanta FaZe
    5. Sam ‘Octane’ Larew – Seattle Surge
    6. Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson – Atlanta FaZe
    7. McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel – Atlanta FaZe
    8. Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland – Dallas Empire
    9. Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams – LA Thieves
    10. Seth ‘Scump’ Abner – OpTic Chicago

The nature of ranking current CoD pros is deeply subjective, so it’s no surprise if you don’t agree with this list. There are, though, a number of notable absences.

Crimsix, 2020 World Champion with Dallas Empire and the most winningest CoD player of all time, doesn’t feature. Joining him in the absentee column is Dashy, who has wowed fans with top tier plays since WWII.

Whether Scump can avoid ‘tailing off’ in the CDL’s second campaign remains to be seen, but Enable clearly still thinks highly of Abner to put him on the list at all.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak offers sneak peek at new Fireteam map Sanatorium

Published: 9/Jan/2021 4:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War players have been curious about the new Fireteam map, Sanatorium, ever since it was announced. Now, they can finally get a closer look after some leaked images surfaced online.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is well underway. However, there’s still plenty in store, including a new Fireteam map called Sanatorium, which will arrive in the mid-season update on January 14.

Sanatorium is described as an “experimental health retreat” deep within the Ural Plains, surrounded by woodlands, hills, lakes, and even some docks. It sounds like the perfect place for some high-intensity combat. However, words don’t do it justice. After all, a picture tells a thousand words.

Black Ops Cold War has many interesting maps, but Sanatorium is set to be one of the best Fireteam maps yet.

A leaker named ‘DeclassifiedCOD captured a series of images that revealed the map in more detail and leaked them online. The leak confirms everything we already knew about the map but in more detail. However, it goes a step further and shows even more.

For example, the first set of images show a player standing in front of different monuments and structures in what looks like a parkland area. It includes everything from concrete steps, flags, and an interesting statue. It also shows the player roaming around inside a large wooden attic.

The second set of images shows some other outside areas, including a small beach with a wooden dock and some grasslands near a lake. There’s plenty of scenery to take in, but more importantly, it’s good intel for players who might be looking for some good places to hide.

However, the most exciting shot looks like an entrance to an old manor surrounded by a black gated fence and lots of trees. There’s no doubt it will be one of the hottest spots on the map.

The third set of images shows some other bits and pieces scattered around the map. It starts with an image of a small wooden building in a remote area of the map. Then, it shows a long and winding cobblestone road somewhere between the manor and another building.

The last shot in the set reveals what looks like the backyard of the other building. It’s smaller than the manor, but it has lots of open space and even some garden beds and ledges. You wouldn’t want to get caught running across it.

The fourth and final set of images includes screenshots of a dimly lit room inside one of the buildings, a gas station, some open grasslands, and a large foyer with a staircase.

It’s hard to tell where the locations are until we get a better look at the map plan. However, all the signs point toward a diverse and expansive map with a good balance of indoor and outdoor areas.

It looks like the map has something for every player and playstyle. It doesn’t matter whether you prefer rushing, camping, sniping, mid-range shooting, or a combination of them all. Sanatorium has got you covered.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 has already been exciting, but the new Fireteam map is a welcome addition, and its release will undoubtedly make it even better.