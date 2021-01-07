Logo
Call of Duty League bans tactical rifles & adjusts 2021 map pool

Published: 7/Jan/2021 22:33

by Theo Salaun
call of duty league 2021 competitive settings raid
Activision / Call of Duty League

In anticipation of the upcoming Call of Duty League season, the CDL have adjusted their gun bans and map pools by banning tactical rifles and adding Raid to numerous modes.

Competitive Call of Duty fans have been anxiously awaiting news about the CDL’s upcoming season following months of offseason uncertainty. With rosters approaching finality and the league expected to start sometime in early 2021, it appears that the competitive ruleset is getting ironed out.

In a January 7 update to the Competitive Settings V1.1 page, the league has replaced three maps across Hardpoint, Search & Destroy and Control. Separately, they have decided to ban all four of BOCW’s tactical rifles from competitive play (the Type 63, M16, AUG and DMR 14).

These changes should bring the game closer to the level of competition that fans and pros alike have been hoping for. Deactivating what many consider to be overpowered tactical rifles (like the M16 in particular) while replacing maps with the newly added Raid are two strong adjustments.

Black Ops 2 Raid gameplay
Activision
The BO2 classic, Raid, is back in CoD and back in the pro scene.

As explained on the Competitive Settings section of the CDL website, Raid is finally being officially added to Hardpoint, SND and Control. This is delightful news to competitors and their followers, as the iconic map introduced in Black Ops II has become an instant favorite following its Cold War debut on December 16, 2020.

CDL Competitive Settings Changes

Maps & Modes

  • Hardpoint: Removed Cartel, added Raid
  • Search & Destroy: Removed Crossroads, added Raid
  • Control: Removed Moscow, added Raid

Weapon Restrictions

  • Added all tactical rifles (Type 63, M16, AUG, DMR 14) to the banned list

While subject to change as the season approaches, these adjustments leave us with five Hardpoint maps, five SND maps and three Control maps.

As for weapons, pros are now restricted to assault rifles, submachine guns and sniper rifles for their primary weapons — following in the footsteps of the inaugural season’s Modern Warfare ruleset.

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The M16 kills people quickly, but won’t be doing so in the CDL.

When BOCW officially released on November 13, fans and players in the competitive scene were immediately concerned with the power of the M16 and with the size of maps. For weeks now, scrims haven’t featured any tactical rifles and have limited playtime on the two largest maps: Miami and Moscow.

With these changes, Miami continues to be limited solely to SND and Moscow is now only present on two modes: Hardpoint and SND. Instead, the presence of Raid on all three modes confirms that there will be a balanced, medium-sized map that pros are already very familiar with. As we approach the season, we’ll continue to monitor ruleset changes while updating fans here and on DexertoIntel.

Black Ops Cold War Jan 7 patch notes: New playlists, gun nerfs, and bug fixes

Published: 7/Jan/2021 21:14

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Treyarch have released the first major new patch of the New Year for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which brings a bunch of new playlists and modes to the game’s multiplayer offerings, as well as fixes a few bugs that have been affecting the game.

A brand-new Black Ops Cold War update has just hit all systems and it adds a few new pieces of content for fans to sink their teeth into before the mid-season update hits the game on January 14.

Of the most important features in the new update, fans will be most intrigued by a few new playlists and game modes, including a Gunfight Blueprints, Raid+Crossroads Strike 24/7 and Fireteam Dirty Bomb Duos. In addition, a slew of bugs also got fixed in the game, including some affecting Daily Challenges.

Of course, that’s not all that got changed, and you can check out Treyarch’s full patch notes below:

GLOBAL

Daily Challenges

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent new Daily Challenges from appearing.
  • Addressed issues preventing the following Daily Challenges from tracking properly:
    • “Team Deathmatch Challenger”
    • “Hardcore Challenger”
    • “Hardcore Champion”

Season Challenges

  • Addressed an issue that could prevent progress from tracking for the “Mass Casualties” Challenge when using a Cruise Missile.

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists

  • Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW]
    • Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid and Crossroads Strike.
    • Hardcore version also available in Quick Play.
  • Gunfight Blueprints [NEW]
    • 2v2 Gunfight matches using new randomized Weapon Blueprint-based loadouts.
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW]
    • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb played with 20 players (10 teams of Duos).
  • Nuketown 24/7 [UPDATED]
    • Nuketown ’84 Holiday replaced with Nuketown ’84.
  • Face Off
  • Prop Hunt
  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Modes

  • Gunfight
    • Added extra models and collision to prevent being able to kill enemies at their spawn in Game Show at the start of a match.
  • Combined Arms
    • Adjusted time in Combined Arms: Assault when a zone is captured.

Scorestreaks

  • H.A.R.P.
    • Addressed an issue in Hardcore modes where Spy Planes exiting the map could override the mini-map being active, even if a H.A.R.P. was still active.
  • Care Package
    • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when calling in a Holiday Care Package.

Operator Missions

  • Adjusted XP values for Operator Missions.

ZOMBIES

Stability

  • Added various stability fixes.

Gameplay

  • Closed various map exploit areas.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Ammo Mod from appearing on the player’s weapon immediately after using the Pack-a-Punch.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

  • Addressed an issue where the player could load into Dead Ops Arcade with the wrong Operator Skin.
  • Addressed an issue where the player could be downed by walking underneath a spike trap.
  • Addressed different effect issues occurring when transitioning from solo play.
  • Addressed various particle effect issues.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

  • Addressed an issue where a player could lose their Bronze chalice after a private match.

And from Raven Software:

WARZONE

Featured Playlists

  • Verdansk
    • Verdansk Quads – 152 Players
    • Trios – 150 Players
    • Duos – 150 Players
    • Solos – 150 Players
    • Plunder Quads – 100 Players
  • Rebirth Island
    • Resurgence Trios – 45 Players
    • Mini Royale Duos – 40 Players

Weapons

  • DMR 14
    • Reduced headshot damage.
    • Increased recoil.
  • Type 63
    • Reduced headshot damage.
    • Increased recoil.
  • Mac-10
    • Decreased headshot damage multiplier.
  • Handgun Charlie (Akimbo Only)
    • Decreased damage range.
    • Increased hip-fire spread.

