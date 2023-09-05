CDL Stallion Showdown Black Ops 3 tournament: How to watch, prize pool, teams
FaZe Zooma dialed back the clock and announced a Call of Duty League offseason tournament on Black Ops 3. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming CDL pro event.
The 2022 CDL season concluded in June, and Dexerto COD insider Jacob Hale reported that Modern Warfare 3 Major 1 might not take place until mid-December. With so much time in between, pros and competitive fans need something to fill the void. Private wager matches on classic COD titles help pass the time, but nothing draws more eyes than off-season tournaments.
Most recently, Activision hosted Call of Duty King, which challenged top Warzone content creators to play with and against CDL pros in a five-event, three-week tournament. In an all-CDL grand final, iLLeY and Capsidal took down Atlanta FaZe duo aBeZy and Cellium for the lion’s share of a $70,000 prize pool.
And now, for the latest blockbuster event, CDL pros are jumping back on Black Ops 3 in what’s set to be a star-studded affair.
Contents
How to Watch Stallion Showdown & prize pool
All Stallion Showdown matches will be broadcast from FaZe Zooma’s Twitch channel. The action starts at 12 pm PST on September.
The tournament uses a winner-take-all-all format, meaning first place takes home the entire $10,000 prize pool.
Stallion Showdown explained
Stallion Showdown is a double-elimination Black Ops 3 tournament featuring eight teams of CDL pros. It’s unclear how many rounds teams need to win in order to move on, but the featured game modes are Hardpoint, Uplink, and Search and Destroy.
For those unfamiliar, Uplink is a game mode that made its first appearance in Advanced Warfare. With the help of jet packs, teams attempt to deliver a satellite team to the enemy uplink station. While in possession of the drone, players can use the ball as a weapon, pass to teammates, or throw it themselves to score.
Featured CDL Teams
|Teams
|Sib, Kismet, DVBZY, Havok
|iLLeY, Prolute, Decemate, Presaged
|Drazah, Cellium, TJhaley, Optimum
|Simp, aBeZy, Proto, Dashy
|Asim, Enable, Classic, Gunless
|Cammy, JoeDecieves, Vivid, Mock
|Attach, Kenny, Envoy, Arcitys
|Ocha1n, Bita, Cimbels, Swooty
That’s everything we know about the throwback Call of Duty League event. We will provide an update with results when Stallion Showdown concludes.