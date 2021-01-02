When will the DMR be nerfed in Warzone?

With Black Ops Cold War weapons now available in Call of Duty: Warzone, a new meta has emerged, and it’s all about the DMR 14. Now, players are just waiting for the undeniably overpowered weapon to be nerfed, following the Christmas period.

Call of Duty fans have been able to enjoy Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone since the two game’s merged on December 16. A semi-automatic rifle, the DMR has been dominant since Season 1 began, and fans are keen to see a nerf and a meta shakeup.

We’ve seen various metas emerge in the past – weapons like the Grau and the Bruen had their time in the spotlight. Each time, Infinity Ward have later nerfed them, to keep the game balanced, as well as fresh.

That has not been the case with the DMR yet, as it has remained right at the top of Warzone’s weapon pool for almost a month now.

Warzone players waiting for DMR nerf

Regardless, a nerf seems inevitable for the DMR, considering its relative strength and how similar weapons have been treated in the past. The ability to fire a semi-automatic weapon as quickly as the DMR can be fired, with its high damage and modest recoil, does seem a little out of place.

Consequently, players have been eager to see the DMR be nerfed. As Warzone players will know, the game’s most significant updates – especially those containing weapon tuning – tend to drop late on Tuesdays (or early Wednesday morning depending on your location in the world).

Assuming that Raven and their counterparts at Infinity Ward have spent the last couple of weeks off for the holidays, January 5 or January 12 seem the most likely dates we’ll see a DMR nerf. Updates for Warzone are typically done on Tuesdays, with Thursdays also a possibility.

As the developers have likely been taking a bit of time off over the holiday period, the nerf that is now overdue might be a bit delayed. To keep track of what else might be changed when the game’s next patch drops, check out the Warzone Trello page.

How will the DMR be nerfed?

Any nerf would probably nerf the gun’s recoil, giving it more kick. Alternatively, the developers could opt to simply reduce the base damage, or reduce it’s damage range, meaning targets further away can survive more shots.

However, it will be interesting to see if any changes will be duplicated in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, where the DMR is solid if unspectacular.

These dates for the DMR nerf are not guaranteed (nor is a DMR nerf at all), but both seem increasingly likely given the way the meta has shaped up.