Call of Duty

When will the DMR be nerfed in Warzone?

Published: 2/Jan/2021 11:21

by Joe Craven
DMR 14 in BOCW with Warzone Logo
Treyarch

With Black Ops Cold War weapons now available in Call of Duty: Warzone, a new meta has emerged, and it’s all about the DMR 14. Now, players are just waiting for the undeniably overpowered weapon to be nerfed, following the Christmas period.

Call of Duty fans have been able to enjoy Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone since the two game’s merged on December 16. A semi-automatic rifle, the DMR has been dominant since Season 1 began, and fans are keen to see a nerf and a meta shakeup.

We’ve seen various metas emerge in the past – weapons like the Grau and the Bruen had their time in the spotlight. Each time, Infinity Ward have later nerfed them, to keep the game balanced, as well as fresh.

That has not been the case with the DMR yet, as it has remained right at the top of Warzone’s weapon pool for almost a month now.

Warzone DMR 14
Activision
The DMR 14 has become the go-to primary weapon in Warzone.

Warzone players waiting for DMR nerf

Regardless, a nerf seems inevitable for the DMR, considering its relative strength and how similar weapons have been treated in the past. The ability to fire a semi-automatic weapon as quickly as the DMR can be fired, with its high damage and modest recoil, does seem a little out of place.

Consequently, players have been eager to see the DMR be nerfed. As Warzone players will know, the game’s most significant updates – especially those containing weapon tuning – tend to drop late on Tuesdays (or early Wednesday morning depending on your location in the world).

Assuming that Raven and their counterparts at Infinity Ward have spent the last couple of weeks off for the holidays, January 5 or January 12 seem the most likely dates we’ll see a DMR nerf. Updates for Warzone are typically done on Tuesdays, with Thursdays also a possibility.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island, like BOCW’s weapons, dropped in Warzone on December 16.

As the developers have likely been taking a bit of time off over the holiday period, the nerf that is now overdue might be a bit delayed. To keep track of what else might be changed when the game’s next patch drops, check out the Warzone Trello page.

How will the DMR be nerfed?

Any nerf would probably nerf the gun’s recoil, giving it more kick. Alternatively, the developers could opt to simply reduce the base damage, or reduce it’s damage range, meaning targets further away can survive more shots.

However, it will be interesting to see if any changes will be duplicated in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, where the DMR is solid if unspectacular.

These dates for the DMR nerf are not guaranteed (nor is a DMR nerf at all), but both seem increasingly likely given the way the meta has shaped up.

How to redeem Modern Warfare double XP tokens in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 1/Jan/2021 23:13

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Modern Warfare

Despite an announcement to the contrary, it seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tokens can be used in Black Ops Cold War, albeit with a small workaround that’s probably going to be changed soon. Here’s what you need to do in order to use them in the game.

XP tokens have been a hot topic within the CoD community since Black Ops Cold War became integrated with Warzone. At first, legacy tokens from MW were deleted from players accounts once the aforementioned happened, which upset a lot of people in the player base.

Then, presumably listening to feedback from everyone who felt cheated, the developers reactivated Modern Warfare’s Double XP tokens but clarified that they could only be used in MW and Warzone. Now, that appears to not be the case, as players are reporting that those tokens can be used in Black Ops Cold War, using a little trick. Here’s how you can pull it off yourself.

How to use Modern Warfare tokens in Black Ops Cold War

Activision
Despite claims to the contrary, MW- XP tokens seem to be usable within Black Ops Cold War.

Getting this to work is pretty simple and can even be taken advantage of by people unintentionally if they aren’t paying attention. Of course, this should go without saying, but you’ll need tokens that you specifically earned in Modern Warfare or Warzone (prior to BOCW’s integration).

That being said, if you have one available, it’s easy to follow and execute:

  1. Open Warzone
  2. Open your Token menu and activate an XP token
  3. Once it’s active, exit out of the Warzone menu and tab over to Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer
  4. The token should still be active in the bottom right-hand corner
Activision
Once you activate the tokens in Warzone, they should appear in Black Ops Cold War.

One interesting thing to note is that there’s no easy way to tell which game the token originated from. That being said if you notice, for example, that you don’t have any 30 minute tokens in BOCW but do in Warzone, you can deduce that those tokens were indeed earned during the game’s Modern Warfare era.

It’s also worth noting that this is more than likely not intended to be the case and Treyarch or Raven Software will probably fix this in the very near future. Still, until then, it’s a nice way to use up your MW tokens while playing BOCW.