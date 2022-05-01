ZLaner reveals new STEN Warzone loadout that could replace the Owen Gun

Warzone pro and OpTic member ZLaner has highlighted a STEN loadout that he believes could find a home in the meta in Season 3.

It’s a new era in Warzone and thanks to the weapon balancing changes in Season 3 some of the game’s most beloved loadouts are being phased out.

The game’s best players are already on the hunt for the guns that might replace old favorites and ZLaner thinks he has found a viable solution in the STEN.

ZLaner’s STEN loadout

This version of the STEN is a twist on the most popular loadout for the close-range monster.

The base will likely be familiar to anyone who ran the STEN during Season 2 Reloaded but there are a few adjustments that make this version stand out.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: SA 32s

SA 32s Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Stock: Gawain Para

Gawain Para Magazine: Incendiary

Incendiary Ammunition: 9mm 50 Round Drum

9mm 50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Some notable changes here are the switch to the 50 Round Drum and the inclusion of the Incendiary magazine over the Lengthened option.

Both of these are made to highlight the gun’s up-close TTK which is where it truly shines against the competition anyway.

Unlike the Milano, this isn’t the type of SMG that you use as an AR replacement on Rebirth or as a viable long-range secondary on Caldera.

The STEN is meant for scrappy, close-quarters action and it delivers there in spades.

After giving this setup a run on Rebirth Island, Z gave the weapon some serious praise and even compared it to the Owen Gun saying “I think I like this one better.”

There are bound to be a ton of weapons that come in and out of the meta over the first weeks of the season but at first glance, it certainly looks like this build has staying power.