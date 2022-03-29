“Monster” Sten Warzone loadout dominates close-range after Season 2 buff

Looking to change up your SMG of choice in Warzone? Well, look no further than the Sten, as there is a “monster” build that is the perfect companion to any assault rifle.

Ever since Warzone first launched, SMGs have always had a place in the battle royale’s meta. Be it the Cold War Mac-10 or the Modern Warfare MP5, the fast-firing weapons have been machines of destruction in-game.

That has remained the same with the integration of Vanguard, with the MP-40, Welgun, and Owen Gun all holding onto places inside the top 10 most-used weapon list – with the MP-40 reigning supreme for quite some time.

While it isn’t a top pick overall, some players do swear by the Sten, and believe it does rival those other SMGs – especially in close-range fights.

Well, there’s a new Sten loadout being highlighted by some Warzone content creators, and it is proving to be a “monster” when it comes to those all-important close-range engagements.

After the class started doing the rounds on Twitter, YouTuber Metaphor gave his take on the new Sten build, noting that it works best when partnering it with an Assault Rifle of your choosing. “This thing is a complete monster,” the YouTuber said. “You can shoot people from close to mid-range with this thing and it absolutely beams. It’s also got incredible movement as well.”

The Sten build does also move away from the more popular attachments that you might run, with the Recoil Booster, SA 65mm Rapid barrel, SA 41s Wire stock, and Grooved Grip all getting some love. The recently buffed 7.62 Gorenko mags are also another key component of the build.

Best Sten Warzone loadout in Season 2

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: SA 65mm Rapid

SA 65mm Rapid Optic: SA 32s

SA 32s Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Stock: SA 41s Wire

SA 41s Wire Magazine: Lengthened

Lengthened Ammunition: 7.62 Gorenko 36 round mags

7.62 Gorenko 36 round mags Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

As noted, some players do swear by the Sten, and while it also has a solid K/D ratio across the board, it isn’t exactly the most-loved gun in Warzone.

According to WZRanked stats, the SMG clocks in as the 48th most-used gun in the game currently. Though, this new build could see it climb the ranks quickly.