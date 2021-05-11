YouTuber JGOD picks his top 9 Warzone meta loadout classes - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator, JGOD, has revealed his top 10 best Warzone loadouts to use in Season 3.

The May 7 Warzone balance patch has greatly shaken up the game’s current meta, allowing more loadouts to creep into contention. This patch reigned in the ever-popular AMAX, FARA, and Bullfrog builds, while also adjusting the Cold War AR mobility. Not only has this led to one of the most balanced Seasons in Warzone history, but there have also been a number of Modern Warfare weapons that have seen an increase in popularity.

Call of Duty content creator, JGOD has been busy outlining the current long-range and close-quarters meta in Warzone Season 3. However, the YouTuber recently outlined the top 10 best guns players should be using after the AMAX nerf. While the meta will likely adjust throughout the coming weeks, these loadouts will definitely increase your lethality across Verdansk.

JGOD’s 9 best Warzone Season 3 loadouts

9. SA87

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Rnd Mags

JGOD has been experimenting with the SA87 in Warzone Season 3. While LMGs have often failed to make a huge impact in recent updates, this loadout actually packs a pretty potent punch. The build purely focuses on bolstering the SA87’s accuracy and range, allowing you to beam players from afar.

8. Kar98k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

The Kar98k has been a top pick amongst both casual and competitive Warzone players since Warzone released. After all, being able to break armor and maintain constant pressure is incredibly important, especially if you wish to kill your targets before they duck behind cover.

JGOD’s loadout maximizes the Marksman Rifle’s range and accuracy, which will help you get those cross-map kills.

7. HDR

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

The HDR is another Modern Warfare gun that has long been a staple pick for players. Unlike the Kar98k, this Sniper Rifle is purely focused on delivering those long-range kills. While it may be a lot slower than Warzone’s Tac Rifle class, it is capable of delivering headshot kills at vast distances. JGOD utilizes the Cover Shot reticle as it gives great precision without any added clutter.

6. Grau

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

A lot of Modern Warfare guns have begun to creep back into the meta, especially since the devs have reigned in many of Cold War’s meta ARs. Due to the Grau’s clean iron sight, JGOD has been able to focus on the gun’s accuracy, range, and control.

This makes it particularly potent in close to mid-range firefights, but you’ll want to pair it with an HDR or KAR98k for those cross-map kills.

5. Stoner 63

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 21.8” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Ggrip

Ammunition: Fast Mag

While JGOD mentions that the recoil can be a little wonky, the TTK on the Stoner is impressive, particularly in close to mid-range firefights. The Fast Mag may not make this gun as fast as Warzone’s ARs or SMGs, but it does make getting through those lengthy reload animations more bearable. Just be prepared to control the vertical recoil when firing for long periods of time.

4. FARA 83

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 19.5” Liberator

Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd

Despite getting a nerf to both its headshot multiplier and ADS stats, the FARA still continues to wreak havoc across Verdansk. While a number of FARA loadouts have cropped up across Season 3, JGOD’s loadout is tailored around maximizing the gun’s bullet velocity.

Both the 19.5” Liberator barrel and SUSAT Multizoom optic have been utilized to ensure you remain competitive at range.

3. RAM-7

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS Ranger

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

The RAM-7 is JGOD’s Sniper support setup. This loadout has great coverage across all ranges. Because of the RAM 7’s overall versatility, JGOD notes that the Kar98k can be switched out for the likes of the FARA, FFAR, and AK-47. Due to the close to mid-range coverage, an optic isn’t needed here. Simply aggressively flank your foes and whip out your sniper whenever you see a target in the distance.

2. Krig 6

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7” Ranger

Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

The Krig is currently our best ranked AR in Warzone Season 3 and it seems JGOD also rates this Cold War gun highly. This gun’s popularity has spiked in Season 3 after its damage profile was buffed. Not only does it have great damage range, but the gun’s methodical fire rate also makes landing headshots much easier.

JGOD rounds off the build with a Bullfrog loadout, which utilizes the GRU Suppressor, 7.4” Task Force, KGB Skeletal Stock, 65 Rnd, and Serpent Wrap.

1. AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Lastly, JGOD’s top pick is none other than the AMAX itself. Despite receiving a minor nerf to its damage, the AMAX continues to be one of the most dominant guns in Warzone Season 3. The build for the AMAX still remains the same as it did before the May 7 update, giving players great accuracy and range.