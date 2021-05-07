Warzone May 7 update patch notes: AMAX nerf, PPSH buff, attachment changes, more - Dexerto

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 meta is, once again, in flux — as a May 7 update nerfs the AMAX, FARA, Bullfrog, and all Cold War AR mobility while buffing the PPSh, removing the Streetsweeper from ground loot, and fixing map exploits. It’s a big one.
After Season 3 launched, its buffs and nerfs left the CR-56 AMAX to reign supreme on Verdansk as a primary weapon. Meanwhile, the secondary meta became overrun with Cold War assault rifles manipulated into performing like SMGs.
Now, the patch notes’ threat to the AMAX — “No king rules forever” — have been acted upon, as the high-damage AR gets nerfed along with various other weapons in the game.
Warzone May 7 patch notes
GAMEPLAY
Loot that spawns across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island has been adjusted as follows…
Streetsweeper
- Common variant removed from ground loot
- Uncommon variant removed from ground loot
- Rare variant removed from Supply Boxes
- Epic variant removed from Supply Boxes
Hauer 77
- Common variant added to ground loot
- Uncommon variant added to ground loot
- Rare variant added to Supply Boxes
BUG FIXES
- Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas. This is on top of the locations that we addressed last week.
- Fixed a bug causing Player models to initially load as low resolution at the start of a BR match.
- Fixed a bug with the Cold War AK-47, FARA 83, XM4, and RPD where they were having their ADS Move Speed and Firing Move Speeds decreased with the Tactical and SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stocks rather than increased.
Weapon buffs & nerfs
Assault Rifles
CR-56 AMAX
- Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 31 (Warzone Only)
FARA 83
- Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.35
- Base ADS Move Speed decreased by 7%
Shotguns
Streetsweeper
- Base Hip Spread increased
- Recoil increased slightly
- ADS speed reduced slightly
Submachine Guns
Bullfrog
- Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 32
- Maximum Damage Range increased by 11%
- Base Move Speed increased by 1%
- Sprint Out Speed increased by 13%
PPSh-41
- Maximum Damage Range increased by 4%
- Open Bolt Delay decreased by 80%
ATTACHMENTS
Barrels
Combat Recon (Snipers)
- Bullet Velocity multiplier increased by 12%
- ADS Idle Sway multiplier decreased by 33.3%
Optics
Axial Arms 3x (Cold War AK-47)
- Optic behavior improved
Stocks
Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)
- ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75%
- ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%
Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Submachine Guns)
- ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50%
- ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%
SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)
- ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75%
- ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%
SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Submachine Guns)
- ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50%
- ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%
Tactical Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)
- ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 75%
- Tactical Stock (Submachine Guns)
- ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 50%