 Warzone May 7 update patch notes: AMAX nerf, PPSH buff, attachment changes, more - Dexerto
Warzone May 7 update patch notes: AMAX nerf, PPSH buff, attachment changes, more

Published: 7/May/2021 16:40

by Theo Salaun
warzone amax nerfs season 3
Activision

Warzone

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 meta is, once again, in flux — as a May 7 update nerfs the AMAX, FARA, Bullfrog, and all Cold War AR mobility while buffing the PPSh, removing the Streetsweeper from ground loot, and fixing map exploits. It’s a big one.

After Season 3 launched, its buffs and nerfs left the CR-56 AMAX to reign supreme on Verdansk as a primary weapon. Meanwhile, the secondary meta became overrun with Cold War assault rifles manipulated into performing like SMGs.

Now, the patch notes’ threat to the AMAX — “No king rules forever” — have been acted upon, as the high-damage AR gets nerfed along with various other weapons in the game.

Warzone May 7 patch notes

GAMEPLAY

Loot that spawns across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island has been adjusted as follows…

Streetsweeper

  • Common variant removed from ground loot
  • Uncommon variant removed from ground loot
  • Rare variant removed from Supply Boxes
  • Epic variant removed from Supply Boxes

Hauer 77

  • Common variant added to ground loot
  • Uncommon variant added to ground loot
  • Rare variant added to Supply Boxes 

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas. This is on top of the locations that we addressed last week.
  • Fixed a bug causing Player models to initially load as low resolution at the start of a BR match.
  • Fixed a bug with the Cold War AK-47, FARA 83, XM4, and RPD where they were having their ADS Move Speed and Firing Move Speeds decreased with the Tactical and SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stocks rather than increased.

Weapon buffs & nerfs

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX

  • Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 31 (Warzone Only)

FARA 83

  • Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.35
  • Base ADS Move Speed decreased by 7%

Shotguns

Streetsweeper

  • Base Hip Spread increased
  • Recoil increased slightly
  • ADS speed reduced slightly

Submachine Guns

Bullfrog

  • Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 32
  • Maximum Damage Range increased by 11%
  • Base Move Speed increased by 1%
  • Sprint Out Speed increased by 13%

PPSh-41

  • Maximum Damage Range increased by 4%
  • Open Bolt Delay decreased by 80% 

ATTACHMENTS

Barrels

Combat Recon (Snipers)

  • Bullet Velocity multiplier increased by 12%
  • ADS Idle Sway multiplier decreased by 33.3%

Optics

Axial Arms 3x (Cold War AK-47)

  • Optic behavior improved

Stocks

Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

  • ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75%
  • ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Submachine Guns)

  • ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50%
  • ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

  • ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75%
  • ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Submachine Guns)

  • ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50%
  • ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

Tactical Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

  • ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 75%
  • Tactical Stock (Submachine Guns) 
  • ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 50%
