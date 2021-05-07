Warzone May 7 update patch notes: AMAX nerf, PPSH buff, attachment changes, more - Dexerto

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 meta is, once again, in flux — as a May 7 update nerfs the AMAX, FARA, Bullfrog, and all Cold War AR mobility while buffing the PPSh, removing the Streetsweeper from ground loot, and fixing map exploits. It’s a big one.

After Season 3 launched, its buffs and nerfs left the CR-56 AMAX to reign supreme on Verdansk as a primary weapon. Meanwhile, the secondary meta became overrun with Cold War assault rifles manipulated into performing like SMGs.

Now, the patch notes’ threat to the AMAX — “No king rules forever” — have been acted upon, as the high-damage AR gets nerfed along with various other weapons in the game.

Warzone May 7 patch notes

GAMEPLAY

Loot that spawns across both Verdansk and Rebirth Island has been adjusted as follows…

Streetsweeper

Common variant removed from ground loot

Uncommon variant removed from ground loot

Rare variant removed from Supply Boxes

Epic variant removed from Supply Boxes

Hauer 77

Common variant added to ground loot

Uncommon variant added to ground loot

Rare variant added to Supply Boxes

BUG FIXES

Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas. This is on top of the locations that we addressed last week.

Fixed a bug causing Player models to initially load as low resolution at the start of a BR match.

Fixed a bug with the Cold War AK-47, FARA 83, XM4, and RPD where they were having their ADS Move Speed and Firing Move Speeds decreased with the Tactical and SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stocks rather than increased.

Weapon buffs & nerfs

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX

Minimum Damage decreased from 32 to 31 (Warzone Only)

FARA 83

Headshot Multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.35

Base ADS Move Speed decreased by 7%

Shotguns

Streetsweeper

Base Hip Spread increased

Recoil increased slightly

ADS speed reduced slightly

Submachine Guns

Bullfrog

Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 32

Maximum Damage Range increased by 11%

Base Move Speed increased by 1%

Sprint Out Speed increased by 13%

PPSh-41

Maximum Damage Range increased by 4%

Open Bolt Delay decreased by 80%

ATTACHMENTS

Barrels

Combat Recon (Snipers)

Bullet Velocity multiplier increased by 12%

ADS Idle Sway multiplier decreased by 33.3%

Optics

Axial Arms 3x (Cold War AK-47)

Optic behavior improved

Stocks

Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Submachine Guns)

ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 75%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Submachine Guns)

ADS Firing Speed multiplier decreased by 50%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

Tactical Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)