FaZe Swagg shows off new "meta" AK74u Warzone loadout - Dexerto

FaZe Clan’s Swagg has shown off his new AK74u loadout to dominate in Verdansk, and it could be set to shift the Warzone meta.

Swagg is one of the most successful Warzone players in the world, regularly popping off in tournaments and single-handedly destroying lobbies alongside some of the best players out there.

With the launch of Season 3, developers Raven Software have actually put the game in a solid position where there are a huge variety of viable weapons to win matches with, really opening the meta out to different players and playstyles.

Now, the Black Ops Cold War AK74u could be set to pop up more across Verdansk if Swagg’s gameplay is anything to go by.

Advertisement

Swagg’s AK74u Warzone class

The Cold War SMG dominates competitive play in the CDL, with the likes of Atlanta FaZe’s Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr showing off his dominant multiplayer build.

Read More: Viral clip exposes Warzone hackers shooting at the ground for kills

So, with top players seeking out the best new weapons to use and seeing how open the meta really is, Swagg’s given this AK74u a run-out — and it looks like it could be seriously impressive.

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.4” Rifled

8.4” Rifled Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 50 Rnd Fast Mag Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

The AK74u isn’t particularly common in Warzone, with most players in Season 3 opting for a Mac 10 or Modern Warfare’s MP5. That said, with how open the meta currently is, it’s definitely worth trying out and seeing how the 74u feels, especially considering how well Swagg plays with it.

Advertisement

So load into Warzone, take the AK74u into Verdansk, and see how you feel about it. If it can compete with the best SMGs up close, this could be a great differential weapon to catch your opponents by surprise.