Will there be next-gen for Modern Warfare? PS5 version found - Dexerto

Call of Duty

Will there be next-gen for Modern Warfare? PS5 version found

Published: 2/Dec/2020 17:19

by Lauren Bergin
CoD Modern Warfare PS5
Activision, Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is practically a household name for FPS fans and non-gamers alike. It’s no shock then that CoD fans were beyond excited at the possibility of a PS5 version of the game. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has become a staple title for the CoD franchise. After a recent clarification from an Infinity Ward dev that more content is coming soon fans have jumped back aboard the Modern Warfare hype train.

This announcement had fans scratching their heads over what new content would be released, especially when Black Ops: Cold War and its Warzone season are likely to be the focus of development for some time.

A reddit user, however, has sparked some life into the community by leaking a possible PS5 release for Modern Warfare in the near future.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare gameplay
Infinity Ward
Modern Warfare is the game that birthed Call of Duty: Warzone, which has exploded into a fully fledged esport.

Modern Warfare on PS5 Leak

A post and possible leak on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours by reddit user asjonesy99 has seized the interest of CoD fans from across the globe.

The post sees the possibility of there being a PS5 version of the title available in the near future. When purchasing the game, the dropdown menu shows the original PS4 version followed by a PS5 version.

The original post states that when he selects this option it becomes locked. After checking a plethora of other games, there are no other options for PS5 versions, so either this is a simple error or CoD are planning a future PS5 update for the game.

While excited, a lot of fans weren’t particularly shocked at this leak simply due to the popularity of Warzone, which launched alongside Modern Warfare in October 2019 and is fully integrated into the game.

The future is of course uncertain, and in turn this means that this could be nothing. However, it’s really exciting to think that Modern Warfare will be back with a bang to continue to inspire future generations of FPS players in the same way it has inspired the current one.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.