Will there be next-gen for Modern Warfare? PS5 version found - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is practically a household name for FPS fans and non-gamers alike. It’s no shock then that CoD fans were beyond excited at the possibility of a PS5 version of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has become a staple title for the CoD franchise. After a recent clarification from an Infinity Ward dev that more content is coming soon fans have jumped back aboard the Modern Warfare hype train.

This announcement had fans scratching their heads over what new content would be released, especially when Black Ops: Cold War and its Warzone season are likely to be the focus of development for some time.

A reddit user, however, has sparked some life into the community by leaking a possible PS5 release for Modern Warfare in the near future.

Modern Warfare on PS5 Leak

A post and possible leak on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours by reddit user asjonesy99 has seized the interest of CoD fans from across the globe.

The post sees the possibility of there being a PS5 version of the title available in the near future. When purchasing the game, the dropdown menu shows the original PS4 version followed by a PS5 version.

The original post states that when he selects this option it becomes locked. After checking a plethora of other games, there are no other options for PS5 versions, so either this is a simple error or CoD are planning a future PS5 update for the game.

While excited, a lot of fans weren’t particularly shocked at this leak simply due to the popularity of Warzone, which launched alongside Modern Warfare in October 2019 and is fully integrated into the game.

The future is of course uncertain, and in turn this means that this could be nothing. However, it’s really exciting to think that Modern Warfare will be back with a bang to continue to inspire future generations of FPS players in the same way it has inspired the current one.