Why is everyone muted on Modern Warfare 2? How to fix MW2 voice chat issues

Ever since the game first launched in October 2022, Modern Warfare 2 players have frequently had issues with audio in the game, most commonly with enemy or friendly players being muted. But why is this happening and how can you fix it?

Game chat is one of the most divisive features in Call of Duty. It’s a place where friends go to hang out and discuss the game, but also where some of the most brutal roasts and lethal arguments have ever been held.

In Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, you have the option to mute certain players, entire lobbies, or turn off communications altogether, giving players complete autonomy over who they do and don’t communicate with in-game.

The issue is that this doesn’t always work as intended. Some players find themselves unable to unmute friends in their party, or not able to hear death comms from opponents that might give important information. Fortunately, there are several things you can do to rectify it.

Check lobby audio settings

It may seem obvious, but the first thing you should check is your audio settings. Open your settings, scroll down to Audio, then scroll down to Voice Chat settings.

From here, you should check that the following settings are in order:

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: All Lobby

All Lobby Voice Chat volume: 100 (or any number where you should be able to hear voice chat)

Depending on what you want to hear, you should check that Last Words Voice Chat and Proximity Chat are also turned on. After you’ve done this, if everyone is still muted, you have to look elsewhere.

Check Voice Chat channel

After doing the above, open the social menu and scroll over to voice chat to ensure that you are in the correct Voice Chat channel.

Simply make sure you’re connected to voice chat and there isn’t an option to ‘Join voice chat.’

You can also mute or unmute all players mid-game, so you could try doing this. Simply open the scoreboard during a match and press the button to ‘Mute/Unmute All’ at the bottom of the screen.

If none of the above works, it’s worth quitting the game and booting it up again, as it may just be a temporary hitch. If this doesn’t fix it, you might have to reinstall the game again, which while a pain, will end up better than not being able to talk to your friends.