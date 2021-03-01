CouRage, JKap & Hastr0 feud as Empire’s 3-0 CDL weekend gets personal - Dexerto

Things seemed to get personal after Mike ‘Hastr0’ Rufail took to Twitter to boast after the Dallas Empire went 3-0 during CDL’s Super Week and swept the Los Angeles Thieves.

The Empire went undefeated during Super Week to win their group, and earn a first-round bye in the upcoming Stage 1 Major’s Winners Bracket. They capped it all off with a 3-0 against 100 Thieves’ Los Angeles squad.

Hastr0, the head of Dallas Empire’s parent org Team Envy, started the Monday after the group stage off by firing a few tweets that eventually led to a colorful exchange with 100T’s Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, Thieves coach Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan, and others right on the timeline.

After noting how quiet the usually talkative Thieves seemed to be after Dallas secured the 3-0, JKap replied, asking “Don’t you ever get tired of this s*** man?” to which Hastr0 responded “You know me pretty well, Kap. Why do you even need to ask that question?”

“Figured at some point you’d get tired of begging for attention, but guess not,” JKap shot back, which is where CouRage came into the picture with a shot out of nowhere. Read More: CDL 2021 Stage 1 Super Week: Team of the Week & MVP “Kap…cmon bro. Hastro has to be the one to tweet when Envy wins a match because there are no Envy fans to do it for him,” Dunlop wrote. “Just take a look they’ve averaged a combined -4,000 subscribers across their 3 YouTube channels this year. I’d rather run a successful well-rounded business.” From there, CouRage and the Envy owner got into their own back-and-forth, with Hastr0 accusing the streamer of caring “so much about the money and the views.” “Cmon Mike, you were a below average call of duty professional, became a below average call of duty commentator, and are now hemorrhaging money as a team owner,” the 100T content creator fired back. “I’d keep replying but this is the most interaction you’ve gotten since you snaked Clayster.” Read More: Octane, Clayster & other CDL pros call out FaZe’s Cellium for snaking CouRage wasn’t done yet though, and after Rufail assured him Envy was “extremely healthy as a business” the former CoD commentator got one last blast in. “You legit can’t take our name out of your mouth because you ‘envy’ what we have,” he said. “Our intern’s show gets more views per video then your entire 3 channels in 1 month. One apparel drops earns more than your entire business in 10 years of merch.”

If you thought that was it, think again, as CouRage also compared his and Hastr0’s respective esports winnings along with the simple caption “Dogwater.”

Plenty of other people, orgs, and accounts commented on the beef as well, but according to CouRage no one was upset, and it was just some good old Modern Warfare lobby-style banter, “I didn’t get upset. I just trashtalked back. Some good old MW2 lobby vibe type of stuff. Nobody is upset here.”

As proof of just how deep this trash talk goes, one needs only to take a look at JKap’s Twitlonger shots at Hastr0 from…2014.

There are plenty of other digs and jabs from JKap and other Call of Duty personalities to be found on Twitter as well.

So however you want to look at it, it seems like the CDL banter has gotten off to just as hot of a start as the games themselves.