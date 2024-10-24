Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies: Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch location

No Call of Duty Zombies game is complete without the trusty Pack-a-Punch machine. It’s imperative as you get into higher levels, and can be tricky to find, especially in Black Ops 6’s Liberty Falls.

Black Ops 6 introduced two new Zombies maps for players to enjoy Terminus and Liberty Falls. Both are filled with murderous zombies, the new GobbleGums, Wonder Weapons, and of course, some fantastic Perks. However, none of those are useful if you can’t take down any zombies due to having a weak weapon.

That’s where Pack-a-Punch comes in. To the uninitiated, Pack-a-Punch is a machine that upgrades your current weapon. You pay the cost, place your weapon in, and in return, it comes back with a whole new skin and a whole load of power. So, with it being such a vital machine, CoD likes to hide it on occasion.

With that in mind, here’s the Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch location for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, so you can give those zombies what they deserve, and look awesome doing so.

Where to find Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch

The Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch is located inside Hilltop Church straight on from the buildings entrance. This is best found in the back of the map from where you originally spawn.

To get into the Church, you’ll need to unlock various locked gates and traverse across the map, so it’s not something you can do at the beginning of the game. Although we managed to get there on round six due to the gate costs.

If you’re struggling to find the location, we’ve highlighted it on the map below. The red circle indicates Pack-a-Punch and the blue highlights where you initially drop into the game.

Dexerto / Treyarch To get to Pack-a-Punch from the beginning, you’ll need to traverse the whole map.

How to get to the Hilltop Church

To get to Hilltop Church, we recommend following the steps below, it may be a long route around, but this gets you access to the Mystery box on the way:

Load into Liberty Falls and unlock the locked barrier between the ice cream and the Fast-forward shop. Look for Olly’s shop and head around it, unlocking the gate in front of you. Head up the stairs and keep going straight, up two flights of stairs shortly after. Go straight on until you see a crafting bench then turn left past the building. Unlock the door in front. Locate the front of the church and unlock the main entrance. Head down to the back of the church and place your weapon in the Pack-a-Punch.

Step 1: Unlock the first barrier

Dexerto / Treyarch

You’ll initially find yourself dropped on a rooftop, and if you look straight on, you’ll see the church you need to get to.

So, drop down, and head toward the barrier between the ice cream shop and the Fast-forward store. It’s just past the Rest sign and the burning oil tanker. The barrier will cost 1,500 to unlock, so you’ll need to kill a few zombies first.

Step 2: Unlock the Olly’s shop barrier

Dexerto / Treyarch

Once you’re through those doors, we suggest heading right, just past the crafting table. Between those two buildings and behind that bus is the Mystery Box. You’ll want to grab a weapon to use and upgrade before heading to the Pack-a-Punch.

With that in hand, head around Olly’s store back to the crafting table you just passed. Go through the store and unlock the next gate, costing 1,750.

Step 3: Head up the stairs

Dexerto / Treyarch

Now you’re through, head up the stairs, and keep going straight on. In front of you are two additional flights of stairs. Go up those too, until you see a crafting bench and a required left turn.

You’re in the right place if you’re walking between a house and a grassy brick wall.

Step 4: Unlock the door to the Cemetery

Dexerto / Treyarch

At the end of that walkway is another barrier, this time opening the gate to the Cemetery. Head over to the gate and unlock it for 2,000.

It’s not cheap, but by this point, you’ll likely be just past or just coming into wave four, so take down the zombies and unlock it when you get the chance.

Step 5: Open the Church

Dexerto / Treyarch

Once the gate’s unlocked, you’ll find yourself almost inside the Church. However, it’s blocked by some sort of mystical barrier. Luckily, your points will unlock it, just like the previous gates.

This one costs 2,250 to open, but luckily there’s plenty of room to take down more zombies if you need to.

Step 6: Pack-a-Punch your weapon

Dexerto / Treyarch

When you’re inside the Hilltop church, the Pack-a-Punch will be right in front of you, at the back of the building.

Luckily, despite its rather disheveled look, the machine works perfectly, so grab your chosen weapon, place it in the machine, and get your upgrade in return.

Pack-a-Punch cost

Upgrading the first tier for your weapon will cost 5,000, however, the second will cost you 15,000 points, and the third will cost 30,000 points.

Thankfully, Pack-a-Punching costs are pretty much the same as previous Black Op adventures.

Dexerto / Treyarch

Naturally, every new weapon you upgrade for the first time will cost 5,000 points, so there’s no need to reserve your kills or weapons in that respect.

So, that’s how to find Pack-a-Punch in Liberty Falls on Black Ops 6 Zombies. Before diving in, be sure to check out our weapons tier list to ensure you’re upgrading the best guns. Or take a look at the best controller settings, PC settings, and audio so you’re always playing at your best.