Black Ops Cold War April 23 patch notes: AK74u buff, changes to attachments & movement, 2XP - Dexerto

Treyarch have rolled out the first update since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3, and it includes changes to weapons, attachments, and movement, along with the launch of a new Double XP weekend.

Season 3 just went live in Black Ops Cold War but Treyarch aren’t waiting around to keep improving the game. Just a couple of days after the massive S3 patch, the devs are already applying further tuning to some weapons and attachments, including the AK-74u and QBZ-83.

In addition, there is a new XP promo weekend active: Double XP and 2x Weapon XP are both live now in both Cold War and Warzone from April 23 to 26.

Black Ops Cold War April 23 update patch notes

GLOBAL

Events

2XP + 2WXP Weekend (April 23-26) 2XP + 2WXP Weekend now live through 10AM PT April 23, featuring Double XP and Double Weapon XP in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Multiplayer & Outbreak Free Access (April 23-28) Multiplayer & Outbreak Free Access available through 10AM PT April 28. Download from your platform store and jump into a selection of Multiplayer maps, modes, and the latest Outbreak content in Zombies.



UI

Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 95650 or 22241 when switching to the Weapons tab in the Multiplayer or Zombies menu while playing offline.

Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 61712 when entering the Campaign menu.

Addressed “Showcase Weapon” issues when equipping certain weapons.

Updated map description text for Yamantau and Diesel.

Create-a-Class

Added “Delete” option for Custom Mods.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash related to the destruction of vehicles.

MULTIPLAYER

Weapons

Submachine Guns AK-74u Increased base sprint speed to align with other SMG sprint speeds. Increased shooting move speed and reload sprint speed. Attachments (All SMGs) Patrol Grip Underbarrel Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for Patrol Grip Underbarrel for SMGs to match Pistol sprint speed.

Assault Rifles QBZ-83 Attachments Patrol Grip Underbarrel Added a sprint to fire bonus for the Patrol Grip Underbarrel. Slightly reduced the Patrol Grip sprint speed bonus.

Attachments (Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, Sniper Rifles) Speedgrip Underbarrel Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, and Sniper Rifles to ensure SMGs maintain a faster sprint speed when using the same attachment.



Developer’s note: The overall goal of these changes is to ensure that SMGs are faster to use than assault rifles by default. The AK-74u required some slight speed increases in order to bring it in-line with the rest of its class, and sprint speed bonuses for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on assault rifles, tactical rifles, and sniper rifles required an adjustment to ensure SMGs are faster to sprint with compared to these classes when using this attachment.

Movement

Reduced the time that it takes to transition out of a slide to a standing position.

Made adjustments to the delay when transitioning between crouch and stand.

Modes

Search & Destroy Reduced volume of the audio stingers when a player is eliminated.



ZOMBIES

Outbreak

Gameplay Ammo Mod and Aether Tool item drops can now be discovered in Outbreak. Launchers can now lock onto Special and Elite enemies. Added a new enemy that can drop a Ray Gun when killed. Keep an eye out for the pink mohawk…



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Addressed an error where split-screen players could get a “Game Over” screen after defeating the Mamaback. Addressed an issue where enemies not dying after a failed Room of Judgment event could cause unwanted player deaths or game-overs.

Challenges Addressed an issue where the “Full Arsenal” Challenge could not be completed after fully upgrading all seven weapons in a single match.



Stability

Added a crash fix related to Exfil.

– Treyarch