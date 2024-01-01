When is Rebirth Island returning to Warzone?

Rebirth Island was removed from Warzone on November 16, 2022, when Warzone 2 launched, despite its incredible popularity with the playerbase. Fortunately, it’s returning to the game, so here’s when you can expect it back.

Rebirth Island was the first small-scale Resurgence map introduced to the Call of Duty battle royale hit, and quickly became very popular, especially when Verdansk was removed and Caldera became the primary BR map in the game.

As such, many players got used to the fast-paced, frenetic style of Rebirth Island, and while Vondel and Ashika Island have helped scratch the itch for some Resurgence players, many still miss the days of Rebirth Island being on top.

Hopefully, you shouldn’t have to miss Rebirth for too much longer, though, as we know that it’s returning to the game.

At the time of writing, there is not a specific date for Rebirth Island’s return to Warzone, though we know it will be coming back in early 2024.

How early in the year that is remains to be seen. Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 is expected to launch in February, though that may be a little too early, with Season 3 likely to be around 2 months following that.

So, while we don’t have a specific date, somewhere around those dates is most likely.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what exactly will happen with Vondel and Ashika Island once Rebirth Island returns. It may be thrown into the rotation with those two, or replace the maps entirely, but as long as players can drop back into Rebirth, it’s unlikely they’ll be too concerned about Vondel and Ashika for the time being.