Activision confirms Verdansk’s return to Warzone in 2023

Verdansk is set to make its way back into the game in 2023 following the release of Warzone 2.0 according to one Activision employee.

It has been nearly a year since the original map was nuked and replaced with the retro-themed Verdansk ’84 but the game’s first map is set for a major 2023 comeback.

This change will come along sometime after the release of the next entry in the main franchise and the brand-new Warzone 2.0 experience in late 2022.

Verdansk officially returning to Warzone

While it’s not clear exactly what fashion the beloved battleground will be showing up, we do know that it will be a limited release.

When discussing the future of the game during a LegionFarm livestream, Alex Summers of Activision noted that Verdansk would only be appearing on “certain platforms”, which might link it to the Warzone Mobile leaks from earlier in the year.

The guy speaking is named Alex and works for activision. ranked, warzone 2.0 and map rotations were all mentioned in this Q+A also. the vod isnt up yet so cant screenshot the name til the event is done — Benson (@Dens1ty_) April 17, 2022

If the map was to return to Warzone as a whole it would be the first time players have dropped into any version of the classic setting since Caldera was released in December of 2021.

He also mentioned that Warzone 2.0 will feature a “new, big map” as part of its release later this year.

This is promising news for fans who may have been turned off by the new state of the game, but the studio hasn’t yet confirmed the accuracy of this statement, so there’s still time for things to change before either day comes.