Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend

Double XP now live for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 until Jan 30 at 10 AM PST.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 give out double XP for the weekend. Until Jan 30, players can enjoy double XP on Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Warzone 2.

Players of Call of Duty will recognize the double XP weekends and new fans will be able to have a boost in ranking up by simply playing the game.

Previous titles of Call of Duty such as Vanguard or Cold War have held these events many times in the past as the method continues in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 fans now have an amazing opportunity to rank up their characters. This can be extremely useful for those trying to grind levels, or new players attempting to catch up. Here is everything fans can expect during this weekends event.

Double XP weekend for Modern Warfare 2

The new event weekend goes from Jan 27 to Jan 30 10 AM PT. Thanks to the Raven Software’s online board where events can be found and certain issues discussed.

It should also be noted that this weekend is only double XP for ranking up. There is no double weapon XP or double XP for the battle pass.

This weekends does extend to both regular Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and the new Warzone 2 mode.

This gives a chance for those with not as much time to play the option to get caught up with everyone else.

What time will double XP end?

Here you can see at what time the double XP will end on Jan 30 in your time zone.

PST – 10 AM

CT – 12 PM

EST – 1 PM

GMT – 6 PM

The next update for season 2 will be dropping on Feb 15 2023 so this could be the last double XP event of the season which players will want to take advantage of.