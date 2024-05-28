XDefiant players demand XP changes & slam “grueling” level grind

XDefiant players are not looking forward to a return to the regular XP gains after experiencing the game’s first double XP weekend.

The Ubisoft FPS has a slow gun leveling rate as unlocking attachments for just one weapon usually takes dozens of matches.

Players got to experience what it could be like if that process was relatively easy during a double XP weekend that lasted from May 24 to May 28. Now, the community is calling for Ubisoft to either keep this rate of XP earnings or bump up the original rate slightly.

In a post on XDefiant’s subreddit, one user outlined why double XP should be the standard.

“I think they need to tweak how quickly you progress in your gun levels IMO even with double XP it’s already pretty slow but bearable without it you’ll never get anything leveled up at all,” the Reddit user wrote.

Ubisoft

Other players agreed and said they are not looking forward to leveling up their guns after the event weekend concludes.

“Attachment unlocks need to stay at this rate at a minimum, it is absolutely grueling without it,” one user stated.

Other users said Ubisoft should speed up the XP rate for attachments, but keep the same rate for gun camos as most gamers are generally willing to grind for hours just for a cool skin.

The developers of XDefiant have been very communicative with players about how certain gameplay elements are being worked on, like addressing jump spam and hit registration. However, this is not a topic they have addressed.

For the time being, players will have to rely on free XP boosts and double XP weekends to get the most out of their time with the title. Otherwise, unlocking attachments may continue to feel like a slog.