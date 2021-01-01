Logo
How to redeem Modern Warfare double XP tokens in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 1/Jan/2021 23:13

by Tanner Pierce
Despite an announcement to the contrary, it seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tokens can be used in Black Ops Cold War, albeit with a small workaround that’s probably going to be changed soon. Here’s what you need to do in order to use them in the game.

XP tokens have been a hot topic within the CoD community since Black Ops Cold War became integrated with Warzone. At first, legacy tokens from MW were deleted from players accounts once the aforementioned happened, which upset a lot of people in the player base.

Then, presumably listening to feedback from everyone who felt cheated, the developers reactivated Modern Warfare’s Double XP tokens but clarified that they could only be used in MW and Warzone. Now, that appears to not be the case, as players are reporting that those tokens can be used in Black Ops Cold War, using a little trick. Here’s how you can pull it off yourself.

How to use Modern Warfare tokens in Black Ops Cold War

Despite claims to the contrary, MW- XP tokens seem to be usable within Black Ops Cold War.

Getting this to work is pretty simple and can even be taken advantage of by people unintentionally if they aren’t paying attention. Of course, this should go without saying, but you’ll need tokens that you specifically earned in Modern Warfare or Warzone (prior to BOCW’s integration).

That being said, if you have one available, it’s easy to follow and execute:

  1. Open Warzone
  2. Open your Token menu and activate an XP token
  3. Once it’s active, exit out of the Warzone menu and tab over to Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer
  4. The token should still be active in the bottom right-hand corner
Once you activate the tokens in Warzone, they should appear in Black Ops Cold War.

One interesting thing to note is that there’s no easy way to tell which game the token originated from. That being said if you notice, for example, that you don’t have any 30 minute tokens in BOCW but do in Warzone, you can deduce that those tokens were indeed earned during the game’s Modern Warfare era.

It’s also worth noting that this is more than likely not intended to be the case and Treyarch or Raven Software will probably fix this in the very near future. Still, until then, it’s a nice way to use up your MW tokens while playing BOCW.

Black Ops Cold War is bringing back Final Killcams in Search & Destroy

Published: 1/Jan/2021 6:39 Updated: 1/Jan/2021 6:40

by Isaac McIntyre
Final Killcams are returning in Black Ops Cold War Search and Destroy
Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has confirmed plans to bring back Final Killcams in Black Ops Cold War, though only for the Search & Destroy playlists, after months of Call of Duty fans begging to get the game-ending replays added to the 2020 title.

Call of Duty has always looked to evolve with its annual titles, often shedding features ⁠— both popular and unpopular ⁠— in an effort to keep the juggernaut FPS franchise feeling ‘fresh.’

In Black Ops 4, Treyarch made the call to strip out the ever-popular Final Killcam. In its place, they introduced a new “Best Play” replay. While many enjoyed the swap, Search & Destroy fans have been less than pleased, to say the least.

The Search & Destroy community believes Final Killcams are “perfect” for their preferred game mode, and we’re inclined to agree; ‘SND’ is all about the one-vs-one duels and flashy final plays. It makes sense to show them over anything else.

Luckily, it looks like Treyarch has finally decided to make a change.

Final Killcams were an iconic part of early Call of Duty titles.
Final Killcams were an iconic part of early Call of Duty titles.

Treyarch “ready” to re-add Final Killcams

Starting in early 2021, all Search & Destroy lobbies in Black Ops Cold War will implement a “hybrid system” which will choose which game-ending replay is shown. This will include both “Best Plays” and the iconic Final Killcams.

“We have a design ready for a ‘hybrid system’ that will play Best Play or Final Killcam, depending on what ends the round,” Treyarch’s lead game designer Matt Scronce confirmed on Twitter on Thursday, December 31.

Scronce added there is “no ETA” on when it will be shipped onto live servers, however. It won’t get implemented “until we’re back from our break,” he said.

Considering Scronce confirmed the system is “ready, ” Search & Destroy fans probably won’t have long to wait. Treyarch are expected back in early January; that means a new Black Ops Cold War update shouldn’t be far behind.

Dexerto expects this new “hybrid system” to be included in that patch.

Search & Destroy players will be able to enjoy Final Killcams in Black Ops Cold War soon enough.
Search & Destroy players will be able to enjoy Final Killcams in Black Ops Cold War soon.

While Treyarch is relenting on how the game-ending replay works in Search & Destroy, there’s been no mention of other Black Ops Cold War playlists. That likely means the title’s other modes will stick with “Best Play” replays, for now.

We’ll make sure to update you if these plans change at any point in the future.