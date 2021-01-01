How to redeem Modern Warfare double XP tokens in Black Ops Cold War

Despite an announcement to the contrary, it seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tokens can be used in Black Ops Cold War, albeit with a small workaround that’s probably going to be changed soon. Here’s what you need to do in order to use them in the game.

XP tokens have been a hot topic within the CoD community since Black Ops Cold War became integrated with Warzone. At first, legacy tokens from MW were deleted from players accounts once the aforementioned happened, which upset a lot of people in the player base.

Then, presumably listening to feedback from everyone who felt cheated, the developers reactivated Modern Warfare’s Double XP tokens but clarified that they could only be used in MW and Warzone. Now, that appears to not be the case, as players are reporting that those tokens can be used in Black Ops Cold War, using a little trick. Here’s how you can pull it off yourself.

How to use Modern Warfare tokens in Black Ops Cold War

Getting this to work is pretty simple and can even be taken advantage of by people unintentionally if they aren’t paying attention. Of course, this should go without saying, but you’ll need tokens that you specifically earned in Modern Warfare or Warzone (prior to BOCW’s integration).

That being said, if you have one available, it’s easy to follow and execute:

Open Warzone Open your Token menu and activate an XP token Once it’s active, exit out of the Warzone menu and tab over to Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer The token should still be active in the bottom right-hand corner

One interesting thing to note is that there’s no easy way to tell which game the token originated from. That being said if you notice, for example, that you don’t have any 30 minute tokens in BOCW but do in Warzone, you can deduce that those tokens were indeed earned during the game’s Modern Warfare era.

It’s also worth noting that this is more than likely not intended to be the case and Treyarch or Raven Software will probably fix this in the very near future. Still, until then, it’s a nice way to use up your MW tokens while playing BOCW.