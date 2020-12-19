Black Ops Cold War Prestige Shop: how to get legacy Calling Cards, Icons - Dexerto

After being missing from Black Ops Cold War’s original Season 1 update a few days back, Treyarch have finally added the highly anticipated Prestige Shop to BOCW, where players can spend the Prestige Keys that they’ve earned, which were previously unusable.

Back when Black Ops Cold War’s Prestige system was first announced before the game’s release, fans learned about Prestige Keys, a new way to reward players for leveling up in the game. When the game’s first season launched on December 16, the Prestige Shop, which is where the keys were to be spent, wasn’t live.

Now, that’s all changed, as Treyarch have finally added the Prestige Shop to Black Ops Cold War on December 20, 2020. But what can you buy with your Prestige Keys and how do you use them? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to access Black Ops Cold War Prestige Shop & Keys

As previously announced, Prestige Keys are awarded to players who level up every season. The first is awarded when you reach Prestige 1 and the rest are awarded every 50 levels after that point. According to Treyarch’s original blog post, players have the opportunity to get 20 Keys per season.

Navigating to the Prestige Shop is, currently, a bit cumbersome. It’s not a part of the main menu at the moment, meaning players have to search for it a bit, but once you know where it is, it’s easy to find.

Open the Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer or Zombies menu Tab over to the “Barracks” section Click on “Progression” Click on the “Prestige Shop” icon

After that you’ll be in and you’ll be able to spend your Prestige Shop as you see fit. If you reached Prestige Master since the game’s launch, you should have a lot of keys to spend.

What items are available in the Black Ops Cold War Prestige Shop?

Once you’re in the Prestige Shop, players will be able to purchase Calling Cards and Custom Prestige icons from previous Call of Duty games. Currently, there are over 140 legacy Calling Cards available to purchase in the game and over 55 Custom Prestige Icons available.

All of the content is from previous CoD games, mostly Black Ops and Modern Warfare titles, although fans can get their hands on World at War prestige icons if they want to as well. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t tell you what game it’s from, so unless you know before hand or look it up, you’re out of luck. Still, it’s a pretty neat variety.

There are a few important things to note. Firstly, you have to be Prestige Master in order to purchase any custom icons, which means you have to get to level 200 during the season. The same cannot be said about the Calling Cards, as players can purchase those items so long as they have a Prestige Key to spare.

It’s also important to point out that there’s no refund system and no confirmation system when selecting your items. That means that if you click on an item, it’s yours and the keys will be deducted from your account. All in all, fans should appreciate the return of old content, even if it is just calling cards and prestige icons (for now).