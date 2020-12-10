 Crimsix & HusKerrs headline stacked Envy $150K Warzone tournament series - Dexerto
Crimsix & HusKerrs headline stacked Envy $150K Warzone tournament series

Published: 10/Dec/2020 21:30

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone jack links invitational tournament
Infinity Ward / Envy Gaming

Warzone

As Call of Duty: Warzone integrates with Black Ops Cold War, Envy Gaming have announced an upcoming tournament series with $150,000 in prizes and some of the biggest names in the CoD community.

On December 16, Infinity Ward’s Warzone and Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War will debut their integration for Season 1 of BOCW’s Battle Pass. On December 18, CoD fans will get the chance to watch the world’s best players duke it out in the new season thanks to the first event within Envy’s Jack Link’s Invitational series.

Among those renowned players, Envy have announced that some of their Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire champions will be competing alongside some of Warzone’s biggest stars on Twitch and TikTok. Per the organization’s initial announcement, the legendary Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and CDL MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas will both be representing.

Warzone icons like HusKerrs, Vikkstar, and Tommey will also be joining. Here’s everything we know thus far about the newly announced, uniquely formatted tournament series — which will also allow fans to make money too.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Series format & prizing

Rather than a one-off tournament, Envy are capitalizing on what many expect will be renewed enthusiasm for Warzone by pushing their series into 2021. The format will feature three separate Warzone tournaments, each with a $30,000 prize pool. The first one will be a 16-team duos event, but it’s unclear how the other two will be organized.

But competitors won’t be the only ones making money, as the esport organization is launching a Fan Bracket Challenge with each tournament that gives out $5,000 to fans who correctly predict competitors’ runs through the bracket.

With $90,000 to the Warzone players and $15,000 to fans, that leaves an additional $45,000 to be doled out. That money will likely be awarded as part of numerous heretofore unscheduled Pro-Am tournaments, which will pit the best CoD players against popular celebrities from the sports, entertainment, and pop culture worlds.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Confirmed competitors

Thus far, these are the 16 captains confirmed for the first tournament on December 18.

  • Crimsix
  • Shotzzy
  • BobbyPoff
  • FRozone
  • HusKerrs
  • Jukeyz
  • LEGIQN
  • Rated
  • SebasBeron
  • Swagg
  • Team Summertime
  • TeePee
  • Tommey
  • Vikkstar
  • Warsz
  • ZLaner

With Empire pros alongside both established and upcoming Warzone stars, the first event is likely to be an exciting one. Especially because fans will be able to make their bets on their favorite players and earn money doing so.

We will continue to update this page with more updates as they become available, including how to tune in to the tourneys and complete fan brackets for prize money.

LA Thieves announce JKap as Call of Duty League head coach

Published: 10/Dec/2020 20:17 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 20:43

by Theo Salaun
call of duty league jkap la thieves head coach
LA Thieves

Following weeks of speculation, the Los Angeles Thieves have finally officially announced that veteran CoD pro Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan will be their Call of Duty League head coach for the 2021 season.

JKap has been a Call of Duty professional since 2010 and boasts a resume including All-Star appearances, world championships, and the respect of the entire CoD community. Having won world championships in 2015 and 2016, he is one of only three players to ever go back-to-back on the biggest stage.

In the inaugural season of the CDL, JKap was a founding starter of OpTic Gaming Los Angeles before he moved to a substitute role in Modern Warfare’s 5 vs. 5 format. Following the season and before the 100 Thieves acquisition, he retired from professional play on September 2, 2020.

But Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s 100T organization acquired the Los Angeles spot from OpTic Gaming, rebranded as the LA Thieves, and have since been subject to numerous rumors about JKap’s prospective role. After a December Mike Majlak video seemed to leak Kaplan’s announcement as coach, 100T has officially announced the move.

Given Nadeshot’s experience as CoD pro before he moved into the business side of esports, the recognition of JKap’s expertise in the field is understandable. While the Thieves have yet to cement their fourth starter, this coaching move establishes a strong foundation in CoD brainpower for the organization to work with.

While CDL rostermania has simmered down, roster changes are continuing to take place. At the moment, the LA Thieves roster is as follows:

  • Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat (Starter)
  • Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams (Starter)
  • Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly (Starter)
  • Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan (Substitute)

Aside from Drazah, that is a very experienced roster and one that had high expectations going into the inaugural CDL season. Unfortunately, those expectations were never met as the team struggled through numerous lineup and coaching changes while sputtering toward ninth in the standings with a 10-17 record. Now, 2020 temporary starters like JKap, Martin ‘Chino’ Chino, and Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell have all moved on to different roles or teams and the rebranded Thieves are eyeing redemption.

la thieves final roster spot
100 Thieves/Call of Duty League
Many wonder who the Thieves’ fourth starter will be for 2021.

With three of their four starters locked in, a promising new head coach, and a talented young substitute waiting in the wings, the Thieves are not finished making splashes in the offseason. Nadeshot continues to up the brand’s ante by bringing in Warzone players (like Tommey and Rated), but competitive fans are dying to know how the pro roster will be rounded out ahead of the CDL’s second season.

While JKap has no coaching experience, he is regularly considered one of the stronger minds in the CoD community and, therefore, could make the team an even more attractive destination for an intrigued fourth starter. Grounded in experience, veteran talent, and the organizational expertise of former pros like Nadeshot and JKap, the LA Thieves have a chance to prove they are far more than a “hoodie org” in 2021.