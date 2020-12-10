Crimsix & HusKerrs headline stacked Envy $150K Warzone tournament series - Dexerto

As Call of Duty: Warzone integrates with Black Ops Cold War, Envy Gaming have announced an upcoming tournament series with $150,000 in prizes and some of the biggest names in the CoD community.

On December 16, Infinity Ward’s Warzone and Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War will debut their integration for Season 1 of BOCW’s Battle Pass. On December 18, CoD fans will get the chance to watch the world’s best players duke it out in the new season thanks to the first event within Envy’s Jack Link’s Invitational series.

Among those renowned players, Envy have announced that some of their Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire champions will be competing alongside some of Warzone’s biggest stars on Twitch and TikTok. Per the organization’s initial announcement, the legendary Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter and CDL MVP Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas will both be representing.

Warzone icons like HusKerrs, Vikkstar, and Tommey will also be joining. Here’s everything we know thus far about the newly announced, uniquely formatted tournament series — which will also allow fans to make money too.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Series format & prizing

Rather than a one-off tournament, Envy are capitalizing on what many expect will be renewed enthusiasm for Warzone by pushing their series into 2021. The format will feature three separate Warzone tournaments, each with a $30,000 prize pool. The first one will be a 16-team duos event, but it’s unclear how the other two will be organized.

But competitors won’t be the only ones making money, as the esport organization is launching a Fan Bracket Challenge with each tournament that gives out $5,000 to fans who correctly predict competitors’ runs through the bracket.

With $90,000 to the Warzone players and $15,000 to fans, that leaves an additional $45,000 to be doled out. That money will likely be awarded as part of numerous heretofore unscheduled Pro-Am tournaments, which will pit the best CoD players against popular celebrities from the sports, entertainment, and pop culture worlds.

Jack Link’s Invitational: Confirmed competitors

Thus far, these are the 16 captains confirmed for the first tournament on December 18.

Crimsix

Shotzzy

BobbyPoff

FRozone

HusKerrs

Jukeyz

LEGIQN

Rated

SebasBeron

Swagg

Team Summertime

TeePee

Tommey

Vikkstar

Warsz

ZLaner

With Empire pros alongside both established and upcoming Warzone stars, the first event is likely to be an exciting one. Especially because fans will be able to make their bets on their favorite players and earn money doing so.

We will continue to update this page with more updates as they become available, including how to tune in to the tourneys and complete fan brackets for prize money.