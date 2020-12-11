Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 gameplay trailer revealed

Treyarch has unveiled the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 gameplay trailer, and it’s chock full of reveals, including the first look at new Warzone map ‘Rebirth Island,’ as well as new Call of Duty operator Stitch and the season’s “Raid” map.
The new Black Ops Cold War teaser trailer, first revealed during The Game Awards 2020 livestream, has confirmed a number of early details on the title’s first season.
The blockbuster trailer opens on a series of battles across Rebirth Island, the new “close-combat” Warzone map being added in Season 1. The battle royale’s new operator Vikhor Kuzmin, a villain who goes by the name “Stitch,” also made his Black Ops Cold War debut in the 122-second trailer.
“You have no idea what’s coming…” the scarred operator warns in the trailer.
The teaser preview ends with the main squad, including Black Ops Cold War main character Adler, being captured by Stitch’s forces. The new operator tells his men to “kill the rest,” but promises he will deal with Adeler personally.
Black Ops Cold War Season One will be adding “Stitch” as a new operator.
The Black Ops Cold War Season One trailer also confirms “Raid,” a new map coming in Treyarch’s title, will be added in the next content release.
Raid is a legendary Call of Duty map that first debuted back in Black Ops II. The sprawling luxury complex sits above Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, and has fighting areas in living spaces, a huge courtyard, a basketball court, and more.
The reworked map will be available from the start of the season, and will be based around 6v6 combat. Treyarch has also confirmed the map’s “three-lane design” will, of course, be returning again in the Black Ops Cold War remake later this year.
There’s plenty of content coming to Warzone aside from the new map, mode, and Gulag. Once the Dec. 16 integration takes place, all of the guns in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be available in the battle royale.
That means players will be able to pick between BOCW or Modern Warfare loadouts.
Furthermore, the progression systems of Warzone, BOCW, and MW will be unified into a single structure, allowing players to level up simultaneously across all three titles by playing any of them — it’s going to be a huge update!
Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have revealed all the details on Warzone Season 1, including all the details on new battle royale map Rebirth Island, new planned Gulag changes, a new ‘Resurgence’ game mode, and more.
Revenge, revolt, and revelations — those are the themes at play in the first Warzone season helmed by Treyarch in Black Ops Cold War. While the multiplayer side of the game will get a host of new maps — eight in total — and new guns, the battle royale is taking a sharp turn to a familiar island; that’s right, Warzone is finally set to get a second, slightly smaller map.
The season is based around Stitch’s plot for revenge against Adler. The CIA operative has been lured back to Rebirth Island, as his nemesis’ plans play out.
On top of the new map, Warzone will also be getting all the guns added to Black Ops Cold War, as well as a new mode, three operators, and a Gulag overhaul — here’s everything we know about Warzone Season 1, coming on Dec. 16, so far.
New Warzone map: Rebirth Island
The biggest new addition to Warzone in the first season of Black Ops Cold War is an entirely new battle royale map, “Rebirth Island,” the second for the series. The map is described as an “illicit Soviet base, shut down by the CIA in 1968.”
The facility was then restored by Vikhor Kuzmin — who is all the Season 1 operator — in 1984, in an attempt to continue testing the Nova 6 gas. Treyarch has promised “intense, close-quarter action,” in a similar style to Warzone’s mini-BR mode from earlier this year. Rebirth Island will likely have Trios and Quads playlists.
To celebrate the release of Warzone’s second map, Black Ops Cold War will also be adding a number of challenges for first-time players. These include Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, Stickers, a “Noxious” LMG blueprint, and more “secrets” too.
Warzone is finally adding its second battle royale map, Rebirth Island.
Season 1 Gulag changes: Verdansk & Rebirth Island
Warzone won’t just be seeing changes on the battlefield; the second-chance Gulag system will also be getting tweaked heading into Season 1. The biggest change is the addition of a new area — a Nuketown replica — to earn your freedom.
The design is described as a “makeshift replica of the original Nuketown map layout,” with parked buses, backyard barricades, trucks, and homes. The last Operator standing — or the one that grabs the flag — gets a second chance in Verdansk.
Season 1 will also add a totally new Gulag area, based on Rebirth Island. The second arena will be “deep below the surface” of the new map, in a prison block. This area was where poor prisons were experimented on during the height of the Cold War.
Prisoners will start in one of two hallways, before being sent into the middle to fight for a second chance. There are metal detectors scattered around too.
Warzone’s gulags are getting an overhaul in the new Black Ops Cold War season.
New Warzone game mode: Resurgence
“Resurgence” will be the new game mode added to Warzone. Hosted only on Rebirth Island, the playlist focuses on “respawning as a key to victory.” Squads will gear up as normal, hunt each other down, and “seek revenge” on the island.
The rules are simple, listed here:
The Gulag is closed.
After taking out an enemy, you’ll gain “extreme clarity” on where the rest of their allies are, and be able to see where they’re located on the map.
Once the “Rebirth Countdown” reaches zero, all living squads will have their dead teammates brought back into the Warzone fight.
Those who have ever played the Alcatraz map in Blackout – CoD’s first battle royale released in 2018 – will realize that this is a very similar mode, without any of the Zombies, of course.
Three new Warzone operators
Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin will be the first new Warzone operator added in Season 1.
Warzone’s first season in Black Ops Cold War will be adding three new operators, including the villainous Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, who has a grudge with story hero Russell Adler.
Stitch is the only operator who will be available at launch on December 16. The other two operators will be added as the Season 1 story progresses into 2021.
Stitch — available from December 16
Song (NATO) — to be released mid-season.
Vargas (Warsaw Pact) — to be released mid-season.
Treyarch also confirmed, from this point on, all Black Ops Cold War ops will be added to Warzone “once any necessary unlock challenges are completed.”
Warzone Season 1 vehicle: Attack Helicopter
Finally, Warzone players will soon be able to bring death from above on Verdansk and Rebirth Island, with the Attack Helicopter. This “airborne menace” is similar to the usual helicopter, but with a belt-fed minigun added on both sides.
A new Attack Helicopter vehicle is coming to Warzone in Season 1!
It flies the same as the regular choppers but has miniguns attached to both sides that players can control! pic.twitter.com/F5sg6VItgQ