Logo
Call of Duty

What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 1: maps, weapons, modes

Published: 11/Dec/2020 2:02

by Andrew Amos
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is coming, and Call of Duty players should brace themselves. All of the new content was shown off at the Game Awards, and it’s going to be an early Christmas present for all come December 16.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is going to push a bunch of huge changes to the base game, Warzone, and more. Dropping on December 16, it’s going to be one hell of a Christmas present for Call of Duty players.

If you thought a lot was coming, be prepared to have your expectations blown away. Eight new maps, five new weapons, six new game modes, and that’s only considering the base game. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.

Raid in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is filled with old favorites as well as entirely new content.

Eight new maps

There’s a whole bunch of new battlegrounds to test your mettle on coming in Black Ops Cold War Season 1. Even ignoring Warzone’s Rebirth Island, there’s eight new maps across a variety of game modes.

With the release of Gunfight in Season 1, four fresh maps will be making an entry purely for the gamemode: Game Show, ICBM, KGB, and U-Bahn.

There’s three 6v6 maps on the way too, including some old favorites. Raid, a staple of the Black Ops titles, is making its way back. The Pines and Nuketown ‘84 Holiday are also coming, with the latter putting a festive spin ⁠— albeit a deadly one ⁠— on the popular map.

Keen to jump into Fireteam? There’s a new map titled Sanatorium. Based in the Ural Plans, it centers around a “hotel” which players have to fight around, and for.

Groza gameplay in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
The Groza is an all-new AR coming next season.

Five new weapons

No matter if you prefer SMGs, ARs, or shotguns, there’s a new weapon for you in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

The MAC 10 SMG features “moderate damage…and improved handling speeds,” and can be unlocked through the Season 1 battle pass. The same goes for the Groza assault rifle “with excellent handling speeds and solid damage.”

The Streetsweeper boasts the fastest fire rate of any shotgun, and is “designed to clear out rooms of multiple foes.” There’s also two new melees in the chunky Sledgehammer and the more discreet Wakizashi.

You can earn these weapons by completing a related challenge, or by purchasing a bundle with a blueprint from the weapon family when it drops in-game.

Stitch in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Stitch is the biggest new Operator coming.

Three new Operators

There are three new Operators coming from two different factions arriving in the new update too. Stitch, the Russian Warsaw Pact member, is the headline act: fitting considering he’s just been installed back at Rebirth Island.

Bulldozer and Zeyna are two NATO Operators that are coming later in Season 1 too.

New game modes

Six new game modes ⁠— both fun and serious ⁠— are coming in Black Ops Cold War. Top of the list for most would be the fan-favorite Prop Hunt game mode. A staple of previous titles, the party mode will be a hit over the holiday season.

Gunfight is also making its entry into Black Ops Cold War. There are four new 2v2 maps for the gamemode, and it runs the same as the Modern Warfare version.

Prop Hunt in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Prop Hunt is returning in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Combined Arms: Hardpoint is going to double the amount of players in a match to 12v12, while Dropkick is going to be a fast, frantic game of suitcase football.

Plus, if you’re more into Zombies, there two modes for you: Cranked and Jingle Hells. The latter is obviously Christmas-themed, while Cranked requires balance between mowing down enemies, and waiting too long for the next horde.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 drops on December 16.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 gameplay trailer revealed

Published: 11/Dec/2020 1:13 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 1:34

by Isaac McIntyre
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Treyarch has unveiled the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 gameplay trailer, and it’s chock full of reveals, including the first look at new Warzone map ‘Rebirth Island,’ as well as new Call of Duty operator Stitch and the season’s “Raid” map.

The new Black Ops Cold War teaser trailer, first revealed during The Game Awards 2020 livestream, has confirmed a number of early details on the title’s first season.

The blockbuster trailer opens on a series of battles across Rebirth Island, the new “close-combat” Warzone map being added in Season 1. The battle royale’s new operator Vikhor Kuzmin, a villain who goes by the name “Stitch,” also made his Black Ops Cold War debut in the 122-second trailer.

“You have no idea what’s coming…” the scarred operator warns in the trailer.

The teaser preview ends with the main squad, including Black Ops Cold War main character Adler, being captured by Stitch’s forces. The new operator tells his men to “kill the rest,” but promises he will deal with Adeler personally.

Black Ops Cold War Season One will be adding "Stitch" as a new operator.
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War Season One will be adding “Stitch” as a new operator.

The Black Ops Cold War Season One trailer also confirms “Raid,” a new map coming in Treyarch’s title, will be added in the next content release.

Raid is a legendary Call of Duty map that first debuted back in Black Ops II. The sprawling luxury complex sits above Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, and has fighting areas in living spaces, a huge courtyard, a basketball court, and more.

The reworked map will be available from the start of the season, and will be based around 6v6 combat. Treyarch has also confirmed the map’s “three-lane design” will, of course, be returning again in the Black Ops Cold War remake later this year.

There’s plenty of content coming to Warzone aside from the new map, mode, and Gulag. Once the Dec. 16 integration takes place, all of the guns in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer will be available in the battle royale.

That means players will be able to pick between BOCW or Modern Warfare loadouts.

Furthermore, the progression systems of Warzone, BOCW, and MW will be unified into a single structure, allowing players to level up simultaneously across all three titles by playing any of them — it’s going to be a huge update!