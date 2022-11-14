What will happen to Warzone? Warzone Caldera explained

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at [email protected]

If you’re looking for “classic” Warzone, you’ll find it with Warzone Caldera. Here’s what’s happening when Warzone 2 launches.

Warzone has dominated the battle royale scene since 2020, but it’s time for Warzone 2 to take the stage. Players can expect a huge new map in Al Mazrah to explore, complete with fresh POIs and classic Call of Duty maps.

There are also new vehicles, as well as AI-patrolled Strongholds which will offer new ways to earn your custom loadout.

If that all sounds like it muddies the waters of battle royale for you, though, there’s good news – Warzone 1 isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Here’s what’ll happen to Warzone Caldera when Warzone 2 launches, as per Activision Blizzard’s blog post.

Activision Blizzard

Is Warzone 1 going away when Warzone 2 launches? Warzone Caldera explained

Warzone 1 is sticking around when Warzone 2 launches, but it will be a little different. For one, it’ll be a rebranded version of Warzone known as Warzone Caldera.

Warzone Caldera will still include player progression from Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard, and purchased skins and earned weapons will persist in Warzone Caldera. Modern Warfare 2 (2022) progress will be tied only to Warzone 2.

Activision has said that fans should “expect to access a standard Battle Royale Playlist”, suggesting Plunder mode is being removed, while XP tokens (including weapon XP tokens) won’t be able to be transferred to Warzone 2.

Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep are being removed, too, but the blog says “for those fans of small Battle Royale maps, expect exciting developments in Warzone 2.0 during future seasons.”

Warzone Caldera relaunch timings

Warzone 1’s servers will go offline at around 8AM PT on November 16, and the game won’t return until around 10AM PT on November 28 — after Warzone 2 has launched.

Warzone players will get some new items for Warzone 2, but the developers haven’t revealed what these are yet.