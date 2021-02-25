Where to find weapon silos in Warzone and what’s inside them: Silo locations & guide - Dexerto

With the launch of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2, three weapon silos have arrived in Verdansk, offering players weapons, cash and loot to help get you on your way.

While Warzone hasn’t seen a great number of map changes since it first launched back in March 2020, Season 2 has brought with it a few new features.

As well as the new Ship POI that has brought Zombies back to Verdansk, weapon silos look set to become popular hotspots. With just three of them dotted across Verdansk, you’ll likely find yourself regularly contested when dropping at any of them, but the rewards could make it very much worth it.

Warzone weapon silo locations

Each of these weapon silos come stacked with multiple floors worth of loot. Be it cash, weapons or Field Upgrades that you need, you’ll easily leave these with plenty to help you catch the win you’re looking for.

Military Base

Here's a look through the first Weapon Silo, located near Military Base: pic.twitter.com/jgzAb9cdfT — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

This silo is located just southwest of Military Base.

Novi Grazna Hills

Walkthrough of the new Weapon Silo near Novi Grazna Hills. pic.twitter.com/pgPLKDWFNg — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

This weapon silo is located in the southwest corner of the map, below Promenade West and Hills.

Tavorsk Park

Final new Weapon Silo is located in a brand new hallway in Bunker 10 near Tavorsk Park. pic.twitter.com/QGYc46yag3 — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) February 25, 2021

The third and final silo is located in a new hallway in Bunker 10 near Tavorsk Park, just south of the Park POI.

Map of Warzone weapon silos

In case you’re stuck looking for these silos, here’s a map of where each of them are located in Warzone Season 2. While we don’t know much about future seasons, it’s possible that these move or change as the seasons progress.

So, with that, you should have enough to help you drop in to Verdansk and immediately start with a bang.

Be warned, though: these silos are like mazes, and you can very easily get lost in them the first few times you drop in. Once you’ve looted up and cleared out, you might want to take some time to familiarize yourself with the layout of each one to save getting lost in the future.