Warzone 2 expert discovers “devastating” trick to eliminate enemies

IceManIsaac found a new use for a redeploy balloon during a Warzone 2 Ranked Play match, ruining the day of an unlucky player.

Warzone Pacific’s second season introduced redeploy balloons across Caldera. These allowed players to zipline up to a floating balloon and then glide from a significant height to wherever they chose.

Portable Redeploy Balloons allowed players to carry the useful item with them for whenever they needed to get out of a pinch. Apex Legends inspired its creation, enabling players to reposition and exponentially increase gameplay speed.

Warzone 2 changed balloons to drones and introduced the feature to Ashika Island in Season 2. Activision also added redeploy drones to Al Mazrah, and IceManIsaac used them to his advantage.

Warzone 2 community members shocked by redeploy drone kill

Players can shoot down redeploy drones in Warzone 2 to prevent other players from using them. IceManIsaac shot down a redeploye drone, and it just so happened to land on the head of an unsuspecting foe and actually eliminated them.

Isaac was shocked by the unimaginable kill and didn’t even know how to react. He gasped and then went speechless, trying to comprehend what had just happened.

The YouTuber later Tweeted: “I wanted to freak out at the moment and explain what happened, but the boys were locked in.”

Warzone 2 Senior Creative Director Ted Timmins pleaded: “We need to see the kill cam of this. Please, if it was you, share!

Community members couldn’t fathom how the victim must have reacted. “I wonder what his controller looked like after this.”

A third user added: “Imagine seeing the redeploy falling towards you when your last up.”

This certainly isn’t the intended use for redeploy drones, but at least we know it’s possible now. The next time you are in a Warzone 2 Ranked Play match, it may be worth keeping your head on a swivel to avoid a similar disaster.