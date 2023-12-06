What is the Fly Buy public event in Warzone Season 1?

With the major Season 1 update now live, Warzone has been refreshed once again, and included among the new batch of content is a chaotic feature. Here’s how the Fly Buy public event works.

After months of anticipation, Warzone Season 1 is finally in full gear, with the new Urzikstan map taking over. Naturally, thousands of players are jumping right back into the grind.

From new unlockable Loadouts to the Modern Warfare 3 movement mechanics you’ll need to master, there’s plenty to wrap your head around. Also adding some challenge to the mix is a range of new gameplay features.

Chief among them is the latest public event, Fly Buy. So if you’re scratching your head wondering how it works, here’s the full rundown on Warzone’s newest public event.

Activision With a Buy Station dropping in hot, expect plenty of resistance in the area.

Warzone’s new Fly Buy public event explained: How does it work?

Put simply, Warzone’s new Fly Buy public event sees drones swarm into Urzikstan and drop more Buy Stations into the map.

As with most public events, it’s entirely random when these drones may appear, if at all. Not only that, but there’s no predicting the exact location in which they may hover over.

Though if you do happen to be within range, you can shoot one of these drones down to give you and your squad a handy Buy Station on the fly. This can be particularly helpful in late-game scenarios as the circle shrinks.

In total, expect to see “five or six drones” spread across the map during the Fly Buy public event. Just don’t expect any unique goodies in these portable buy stations. They sell everything you’ll find in the regular versions across the BR map.

Activision An extra Buy Station could just push your team to the win.

With the right approach, this public event could make or break your next Warzone win. Turning your luck around in the blink of an eye, a drone could be your lifesaver in a tough final circle, or it could be a great distraction as you close in on the last remaining squads.

Either way, now you know how the Fly Buy public event works, use this knowledge to your advantage as Warzone Season 1 rolls on.

