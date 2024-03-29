Warzone Squad Assemble & Squad Play bonus explained

Warzone Season 3 is adding the new Squad Assemble and & Squad Play bonuses to reward teams that stick together. So here is all you need to know about it.

Warzone’s Season 3 is fast approaching and in the biggest update, and the devs are adding a plethora of new features and content, along with it the return of Rebirth Island.

And in the new update, the devs are looking to reward coordinated squads, or even teams of friends, with the new Squad Assemble feature and Squad Play bonuses. So here is all you need to know of the feature.

What are Warzone Squad Assemble and Squad Play bonus?

Warzone’s Squad Assemble and Squad Play bonus will give players rewards for dropping near their teammates at the beginning of a game. The feature will be available on both Resurgence and Battle Royale.

When it is active, players will receive a message to land with your squad to earn bonuses, however, the feature is purely optional, so you can choose instead to land separately.

Essentially, depending on how many players in your squads decide to land together, it will grant more rewards. To determine if a squad is eligible for the bonuses, each player will have a radius, and depending on how many in your squad’s radius overlap is the landing rewards you will get.

According to the Season 3 blog, there are multiple landing scenarios for squads, that all depends on the squad size. Here are all of the options:

Full Squad Landing (Quads): All four Operators’ landing radii overlap with at least one other.

All four Operators’ landing radii overlap with at least one other. Full Squad Landing (Trios): All three Operators’ landing radii overlap with at least one other.

All three Operators’ landing radii overlap with at least one other. Two Half Squad Landing (Quads): Two pairs of Operators land separately, with each pair’s landing radius overlapping.

Two pairs of Operators land separately, with each pair’s landing radius overlapping. Majority Squad Landing (Quads): Three of the four Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately.

Three of the four Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately. Majority Squad Landing (Trios): Two of the three Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately.

Two of the three Operators land with overlapping radii, and one Operator lands separately. Duo Squad Landing (Duos): For Duos, both squadmates need to land with their radii overlapping.

Depending on what your landing looks like, you will receive a certain amount of XP, or even a Supply UAV. Here are all the rewards:

Mark the Landing Destination: Each squad member receives XP if any teammate pings the location where you land before the first squad member touches the ground.

Each squad member receives XP if any teammate pings the location where you land before the first squad member touches the ground. Full Squad Landing (Quads, Trios): Land as a full squad for a sizeable XP and Cash bonus, as well as a Supply UAV.

Land as a full squad for a sizeable XP and Cash bonus, as well as a Supply UAV. Majority Squad Landing (Quads, Trios): Land with two other members (Quads) or one other member (Trios) for a reasonably XP and Cash bonus, as well as a Supply UAV.

Land with two other members (Quads) or one other member (Trios) for a reasonably XP and Cash bonus, as well as a Supply UAV. Half Squad or Duo Squad Landing (Quads, Duos): Land with one other teammate (Quads) or land with your teammate (Duos) and both of you receive a modest XP and Cash bonus.

And that’s everything you need to know about the new Squad Assemble feature and Squad Play bonuses.