Best Reclaimer 18 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Reclaimer 18 is a viable shotgun in Warzone that trades raw power for mobility, and this is the best loadout to take advantage of its strengths.

Added in Season 4 Reloaded, the Reclaimer 18 is Call of Duty‘s latest rendition of the iconic SPAS-12. The shotgun that once dominated the original Modern Warfare 2 returns, with some additional features that help it stand out.

Most notably, the Reclaimer 18 now has a fire mode toggle that lets you switch between pump action and semi-auto on the go. These different settings have unique damage profiles and benefit different playstyles, though pump action is generally the superior option.

As with most shotguns, the Reclaimer 18 requires a very specific build to be competitive, so here’s the best Reclaimer 18 loadout.

Best Reclaimer 18 Warzone loadout

Here’s the best Reclaimer 18 loadout to make the shotgun a powerful Tac-Stance weapon:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Laser: Kimura Ryl33 Laser Light

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Rear Grip: Haste XV Grip Tape

For the best Reclaimer 18 build possible, you’ll want to use the pump action mode while in Tac-Stance. To enable this, most attachments chosen should improve Tactical Stance Spread to make the iconic shotgun more consistent. This will also improve the Reclaimer 18’s effective range, more so than any of its barrel attachments.

To make the Reclaimer 18’s Tactical Stance Spread as accurate as possible, use the Kimura Ryl 33 Laser Light, Bruen Bastion Angled Grip, and Haste XV Grip Tape. These provide a huge 60% improvement to Tac-Stance spread, while also boosting hip-fire accuracy for when you are in a pinch and don’t have time to aim in.

Similarly, the Bryson Choke further improves Tactical Stance Spread and Hip-Fire Accuracy, but it’s the muzzle’s 38% boost to overall spread that makes it so strong. This attachment improves consistency a lot, which is essential for making sure you won’t need a third shot to down an enemy.

Finally, No Stock not only delivers that iconic SPAS-12 look, but also boosts a wide range of key mobility, handling, and accuracy stats. The big downside to this stock attachment is that it butchers the Reclaimer 18’s iron sights to the point where they are practically unusable, but this problem is entirely circumvented by using Tac-Stance.

Best Reclaimer 18 Warzone class: Perks and equipment

Perk 1: Double Time – Increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

– Increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Perk 2: Mountaineer – Fall from higher heights without taking fatal damage.

– Fall from higher heights without taking fatal damage. Perk 3: Tracker – Enemies leave behind a footprint trail and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from enemy teams.

– Enemies leave behind a footprint trail and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from enemy teams. Perk 4: Birdseye – Your UAV, Portable Radar, or UAV Tower shows the heading of the enemy for your squad and detects players using Ghost.

– Your UAV, Portable Radar, or UAV Tower shows the heading of the enemy for your squad and detects players using Ghost. Lethal: Throwing Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

While a slower approach can work with the Reclaimer 18, a shotgun loadout like this works best in Warzone when you push other squads. To do so effectively, mobility-boosting perks like Double Time and Mountaineer are a must, as they let you get around Warzone’s maps much faster.

Equally, Tracker and Birdseye make for a great combination when trying to track down enemy players. The latter perk helps find them in the first place, while the former makes it impossible for them to escape once you are close. With no way out, enemies are forced to take you on in a close-range duel where the Reclaimer 18 is at its best.

For equipment, a Throwing Knife has great synergy with the Reclaimer 18. It can be used to finish off downed targets to avoid wasting additional shots. Given the shotgun’s slower fire rate and reload speed, saving shots where possible is extremely important. Last but not least, a Stun Grenade immobilizes other players, letting you get up close and blast them away before they can react.

How to unlock Reclaimer 18 in Warzone

The Reclaimer 18 can be unlocked by completing Sector 23 on the Battle Pass, added in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Here are all the challenges you’ll need to complete to get the Reclaimer 18:

30 Minutes Double XP Token: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie kills with shotguns

XP Token: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie kills with shotguns Angel of Death Large Decal: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie hipfire kills with shotguns

Large Decal: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie hipfire kills with shotguns Kill Shot Emblem: Get 5 Operator or Special Zombie kills while aiming down sights with shotguns

Emblem: Get 5 Operator or Special Zombie kills while aiming down sights with shotguns Elegant Riposte Finishing Move: Get 7 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance kills with shotguns

Finishing Move: Get 7 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance kills with shotguns Reclaimer 18*: Get 5 Operator headshots or Special Zombie critical kills with shotguns

*Only available once the first four challenges have been completed.

Best alternative to Reclaimer 18 in Warzone

The Lockwood 680 is a more powerful option for players who enjoy using pump-action shotguns. Though it isn’t quite as mobile as the Reclaimer 18, the Lockwood 680 makes up for that with its superior damage and better overall consistency.

Some other shotguns that are viable in Warzone include the Haymaker and Riveter, both of which excel thanks to their fast fire rates. As for what to partner with your shotgun build of choice, check out the best Warzone loadouts as well as which sniper rifles and assault rifles are meta right now.