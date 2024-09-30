Forgotten Warzone LMG outguns meta SMGs with ridiculous TTK

The close-range meta is extremely competitive in Warzone Season 6, but the top SMGs are being outgunned by a surprising LMG that used to be the most dominant weapon in the game.

When it comes to close-range gun fights, most Warzone players will go for an SMG thanks to their rapid fire rates and TTKs. There’s a wealth of options to choose from in Season 6, from the Superi 46 to the buffed HRM-9.

But fans might be surprised to hear that there’s actually an LMG that outshines them all in terms of time-to-kill – the DG-58 LSW.

Article continues after ad

CoD expert WhosImmortal highlighted the weapon in his September 29 video, where he compared its stats to the other meta picks, and the results were plain to see.

When using the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit, which essentially transforms the LMG into a lightweight SMG, the DG-58 has a TTK of just 632ms up to 12 meters. This is quicker than the Superi 46 and Static-HV, and can only be beaten by the BP50 Assault Rifle.

Article continues after ad

It’s matched evenly by the Striker in the mid-range, but while the other options fall off at longer distances, the DG-58 kills in under 850ms at around 50 meters. This is nearly a full second faster than its nearest rival.

Article continues after ad

“Don’t sleep on the DG-58 conversion. It’s very good and very fun,” said WhosImmortal, before sharing the ideal loadout:

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Ammunition: 5.8×42 High Grain Rounds

5.8×42 High Grain Rounds Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: Recoil Reduction Buttplate

Recoil Reduction Buttplate Conversion Kit: JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit

You might remember the DG-58 LSW from Warzone Season 3, where it was comfortably the best long-range weapon in the entire game. However, after dominating matches for many weeks, it was nerfed in Season 4 and has been all but forgotten ever since.

But with the JAK Nightshade Rifle Kit equipped, it looks set to get a new lease of life as a meta close-range option in Season 6.