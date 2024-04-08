Warzone players demand nerfs as overpowered pistol takes over

The Renetti pistol is running riot in Warzone right now, across both Urzikstan and Rebirth Island, and players are demanding nerfs to finally put an end to the onslaught.

In an update that flew under the radar to most players — but not to all, as we covered this devastatingly powerful build shortly after the update — the Renetti three-round burst pistol received a huge buff that made its JAK Conversion Kit turn it into a full-auto beast.

Add a larger mag and a scope to the pistol and just like that, you’ve got a gun that outclasses most submachine guns in the game, melting opponents like they’re nothing.

Since the Season 3 update, though, players have quickly started to cotton on to just how powerful the gun is and are removing the regular SMGs from their class so they can use the Renetti instead — but many players are saying that enough is enough.

Players have taken to social media to complain about the gun, with one user claiming that “Warzone is a hot mess” because of the gun picking up so much steam.

Others called it “extremely overpowered” and said that they have no choice but to use the gun on their loadouts because they’re at such an extreme disadvantage if they don’t.

If you’ve been playing the game much at all since the Season 3 update, especially on Rebirth, you will have noticed a big uptick in players using the Renetti with the Conversion Kit, but whether the gun is actually nerfed before things get out of hand remains to be seen.

If it is nerfed, as is certainly likely at some point, you’ll want to make sure you’re ready to compete again with a strong SMG build to replace it. For that, check out our best SMG loadouts for Warzone Season 3 here.