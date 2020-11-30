 Warzone world record smashed with new longest-range sniper shot - Dexerto
Warzone world record smashed with new longest-range sniper shot

Published: 30/Nov/2020 6:49 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 6:57

by Brad Norton
Activision

Warzone world records are always a sight to behold and the record for the longest-range snipe has just been smashed thanks to some patience from a few dedicated gaming ‘mythbusters.’

Four months after their initial experiments set the Warzone community on fire, ‘DefendTheHouse’ have returned. While their early sniping tests revealed the longest range possible when hitting a vehicle, the results weren’t quite definitive enough.

Due to in-game limitations, bullets could only travel so far back in July. The only way to truly gauge the longest possible shot was to tag a vehicle, rather than an opposing player. However, that’s no longer the case.

Thanks to the implementation of custom games in Warzone, even the most extreme tests are possible. It didn’t take long before the longest snipe was set in stone for good.

Previously, anything beyond 2,495 metres in the test would simply cut out. The shot would fizzle up in the sky and there would be absolutely no impact.

But, thanks to the help of custom games “and 40 human beings,” the content creators could properly test snipers once and for all.

YouTube: DefendTheHouse
The new world-record has been set at 3,068.07 metres.

With one player set up over at the prison, a huge group of enemies gathered by the dam. Over 3,000 metres separated them but it took some time to get things right. From such a long-range, refining the angle was a challenge in its own right.

After plenty of test shots, and even dinging the nearby vehicles a few times, the world record shot finally came through. 3,068.07 metres was recorded by the DefendTheHouse crew. A near 600-metre improvement over their former world record.

Obviously, this was done in a custom lobby thanks to the help of the community. The record makes one thing clear though; this distance is possible in a Warzone match now too, as long as your aim and timing are both flawless.

It’s worth keeping in mind that while it took four months for this record to change, the new world’s best could be replaced in just a few days.

Every weapon from Black Ops Cold War is about to transition into Warzone on December 10. From the Pellington to the M82, perhaps one of the new snipers could trump everything Modern Warfare had to offer.

Insane Warzone exploit somehow makes Juggernauts even more powerful

Published: 30/Nov/2020 5:02 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 5:18

by Brad Norton
Warzone juggernaut gameplay
Activision

As though Juggernauts weren’t already enough of a problem in Warzone, a ridiculous new bug gives them a wild advantage that could outright ruin any given match.

It’s no secret that Juggernauts have been an issue for quite some time in Warzone. Every time you get an alert that one has appeared in your lobby, you know it’s going to be an uphill battle. The near-impenetrable suits of armor take some hefty killstreaks to deal with, regular guns will rarely do the job.

They can beam you down from afar with their minigun and it’s an almost guaranteed win unless strangers team-up. Despite weeks of dealing with their extreme power, Juggernaut’s have barely been addressed. While they’ve been removed as loot inside of vaults, they’re still fairly common.

These devastating suits of armor were already enough of a challenge. However, a new bug is making them even stronger. You’re going to want to look out for this insane exploit until a new patch is deployed.

Warzone Juggernaut gameplay
Activision
Juggernaut’s might already haunt your games but this exploit makes them even more of an issue.

Juggernaut’s will already have you on your toes if one appears in your lobby. Though now you’ll have even more of a reason to be cautious. If you hear the warning that a firesale event is about to kick off, you’re about to have a real problem on your hands.

This random-chance event has paved the way for an absurd Juggernaut exploit. Items in the Buy Station are cheaper than ever, though one goodie is often free for each player as well. If you’re in a suit of armor, it turns out that one free goodie can be redeemed an unlimited number of times.

In one example, Reddit user ‘TarleenG’ was able to secure well over a dozen self-revive kits in the blink of an eye. While only one can be used at a time, this obviously creates an unbalanced state of affairs. 

If Juggernauts can provide their full squad with self-rez, it saves funds for other powerful items. Not only that, but additional copies of the item will drop on the ground. Meaning you can always return to the Buy Station later to have an endless supply of free lives.

During fire sale as jug you can buy unlimited self revives from CODWarzone

The only plus side to this exploit is that it’s quite rare. To have a Juggernaut suit and then get a firesale event requires some crazy luck. Though it’s clearly possible and will clearly be frustrating when it happens.

Treyarch is yet to respond to this particular issue. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when a fix comes through. Perhaps in the next major update as Black Ops Cold War’s arsenal transitions into Warzone on December 10.