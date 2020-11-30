Warzone world record smashed with new longest-range sniper shot - Dexerto

Warzone world records are always a sight to behold and the record for the longest-range snipe has just been smashed thanks to some patience from a few dedicated gaming ‘mythbusters.’

Four months after their initial experiments set the Warzone community on fire, ‘DefendTheHouse’ have returned. While their early sniping tests revealed the longest range possible when hitting a vehicle, the results weren’t quite definitive enough.

Due to in-game limitations, bullets could only travel so far back in July. The only way to truly gauge the longest possible shot was to tag a vehicle, rather than an opposing player. However, that’s no longer the case.

Thanks to the implementation of custom games in Warzone, even the most extreme tests are possible. It didn’t take long before the longest snipe was set in stone for good.

Previously, anything beyond 2,495 metres in the test would simply cut out. The shot would fizzle up in the sky and there would be absolutely no impact.

But, thanks to the help of custom games “and 40 human beings,” the content creators could properly test snipers once and for all.

With one player set up over at the prison, a huge group of enemies gathered by the dam. Over 3,000 metres separated them but it took some time to get things right. From such a long-range, refining the angle was a challenge in its own right.

After plenty of test shots, and even dinging the nearby vehicles a few times, the world record shot finally came through. 3,068.07 metres was recorded by the DefendTheHouse crew. A near 600-metre improvement over their former world record.

Obviously, this was done in a custom lobby thanks to the help of the community. The record makes one thing clear though; this distance is possible in a Warzone match now too, as long as your aim and timing are both flawless.

It’s worth keeping in mind that while it took four months for this record to change, the new world’s best could be replaced in just a few days.

Every weapon from Black Ops Cold War is about to transition into Warzone on December 10. From the Pellington to the M82, perhaps one of the new snipers could trump everything Modern Warfare had to offer.