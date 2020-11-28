 CoD streamer stunned after winning Warzone match despite dying - Dexerto
CoD streamer stunned after winning Warzone match despite dying

Published: 28/Nov/2020 11:24

by Daniel Cleary
Warzone character aiming at downed player
Infinity Ward / Activision

Popular Twitch streamer its_iron was stunned after he managed to pick up an extremely lucky win during his Warzone broadcast, despite dying in the final 1v1 duel for the victory.

Picking up wins in Call of Duty’s battle royale, Warzone, can prove to be quite challenging for even the best of players, as you have to outlast 150 players in a single match to come out on top.

However, one Warzone streamer its_iron managed to pick up a bizarre victory, even surprising himself after somehow winning the battle royale match when he had been downed by his final opponent.

Warzone operator running with gun

During his November 27 Warzone broadcast, Its_iron had attempted to run the final player over with his cargo truck, but they had managed to explode the vehicle just in time with an airstrike killstreak, downing the streamer’s character in the process.

With the opponent running towards him to confirm the kill, the streamer had already admitted defeat and began praising the player for his clever tactic to counter his idea. “What a play, good stuff,” he admitted, thinking he had lost the Warzone match, “I can’t even be upset that at that one, heck of a play.”

However, as the Twitch streamer had picked up a self-revive Kit earlier in the game, the game did not end when he went down, and he was shocked to realize that he had actually won the game when he looked back at his screen.

“I never even saw him call in the [airstrike] either” he added, before reading his chat and discovering he picked up the win, “I won? No…he killed himself with the airstrike?”

Despite securing the win, the streamer revealed he did not feel as if he had earned it, adding that the other player had deserved it instead. “I feel bad, that’s unfortunate. I don’t feel like I won that,” he said.

While the airstrike initially worked well against the streamer, his final opponent was likely unaware of the second bombing run and eager to secure the kill before its_iron could use his self-revive to get back in the fight.

Black Ops Cold War leaks suggest new ‘Dropkick’ game mode coming soon

Published: 28/Nov/2020 10:56

by Joe Craven
Fireteam Dirty Bomb player in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

A brand new Black Ops Cold War game mode, named ‘Dropkick’ and featuring nukes, has surfaced in-game and looks set to be added by Treyarch in the near future. 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is rapidly closing in on the inception of its first season of content, with developers Treyarch promising a year of incredible support.

We have already seen new game modes in Black Ops Cold War, mainly in the form of Fireteam Dirty Bomb, a 40 player Uranium fuelled arena of chaos. The four-team playlist has been widely praised by the community, joining modes like Fracture and Control on the list of Treyarch-created game modes.

It seems that Black Ops Cold War fans are set to receive another unprecedented game mode, at least if recent in-game leaks are anything to go off.

Fireteam Dirty Bomb screengrab in BOCW
Activision
Fireteam Dirty Bomb is a 40-player four-team mode that has become very popular in Black Ops Cold War.

A pre-match loading screen in Black Ops Cold War appears to have released plenty of details about the new mode, which will be called ‘Dropkick’ – barring any last-minute changes from Treyarch.

While the images across the middle of the screen advertise Fireteam Dirty Bomb, the message across the bottom of the loading page gives us our first hints at what Dropkick could entail.

It reads: “If you die while your team is holding the objective you won’t respawn until the carrier is eliminated.”

Dropkick message in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch/Twitter: @ModernWarzone
The loading screen referencing Dropkick across the bottom.

Other in-game leaks have indicated that Dropkick will revolve around nuclear weapons and codes.

While details remain scarce (obviously), the description of the mode reads: “Gain access to launch codes while holding the objective in Dropkick to deploy a powerful nuke and declare victory.”

Dropkick nuke message in BOCW
Treyarch/Twitter: @ModernWarzone
It appears that a nuke drop will end matches of Dropkick in Black Ops Cold War.

It goes without saying that there’s no guarantee we’ll see Dropkick in BOCW anytime soon. Until we receive official confirmation from Treyarch these leaks remain very much unconfirmed.

However, it is certainly indicative of Treyarch working on new game modes, so keep your eyes peeled on Black Ops Cold War in the near future.