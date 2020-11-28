CoD streamer stunned after winning Warzone match despite dying - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer its_iron was stunned after he managed to pick up an extremely lucky win during his Warzone broadcast, despite dying in the final 1v1 duel for the victory.

Picking up wins in Call of Duty’s battle royale, Warzone, can prove to be quite challenging for even the best of players, as you have to outlast 150 players in a single match to come out on top.

However, one Warzone streamer its_iron managed to pick up a bizarre victory, even surprising himself after somehow winning the battle royale match when he had been downed by his final opponent.

During his November 27 Warzone broadcast, Its_iron had attempted to run the final player over with his cargo truck, but they had managed to explode the vehicle just in time with an airstrike killstreak, downing the streamer’s character in the process.

With the opponent running towards him to confirm the kill, the streamer had already admitted defeat and began praising the player for his clever tactic to counter his idea. “What a play, good stuff,” he admitted, thinking he had lost the Warzone match, “I can’t even be upset that at that one, heck of a play.”

However, as the Twitch streamer had picked up a self-revive Kit earlier in the game, the game did not end when he went down, and he was shocked to realize that he had actually won the game when he looked back at his screen.

“I never even saw him call in the [airstrike] either” he added, before reading his chat and discovering he picked up the win, “I won? No…he killed himself with the airstrike?”

Despite securing the win, the streamer revealed he did not feel as if he had earned it, adding that the other player had deserved it instead. “I feel bad, that’s unfortunate. I don’t feel like I won that,” he said.

While the airstrike initially worked well against the streamer, his final opponent was likely unaware of the second bombing run and eager to secure the kill before its_iron could use his self-revive to get back in the fight.