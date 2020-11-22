Warzone watches will expose you through walls to enemies - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered that wearing certain watches in-game will make it possible for them to be seen through walls and other spots, handing their enemies an advantage.

Since Warzone was released back in March, players have been trying to find different ways to get a leg up over their opponents so that they can keep racking up win after win.

Some players will keep it simple and rock an overpowered weapon loadout, while others dive into cheats – even though some have been punished for their hacks. Though, due to a number of bugs and different issues in-game, the game itself will sometimes give players a helping hand.

Previously, players could see enemy movement through doors and walls by aiming near where they assumed the enemies were hidden. Now though, there is another problem, and it revolves around two watches.

The unusual problem was pointed out by Reddit user Khurlauss, who shared a clip of himself showing that the Strange Magic and Time of the Season watches can be seen through walls.

Why this happens seems to stem from the fact that they aren’t a typical watch. Instead, they display the time through orange and green glows that float just away from a player’s body.

The Redditor showed just how big of an advantage it gives Warzone players by replaying a clip of himself in the Gulag. As he ran towards the center, the glow of the enemy’s watch quickly shone behind the wall. It might have only been a small speck on the screen, but it is noticeable and allowed the Redditor to outplay his opponent for the win.

As of writing, the issue has not been highlighted on Infinity Ward’s public Trello board, so it’s unknown as to whether or not they are aware of it.

Given that the next Warzone season – the first in Black Ops Cold War – is set to start in mid-December, players will want as clean a slate as possible, and that includes fixing the watches.