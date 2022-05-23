Warzone Underground Fast Travel system explained: All 14 Minecart stop locations

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is bringing an all-new fast travel system to the game in the shape of the minecart system. This underground hub will have 14 total access points and will take players all over the map in the blink of an eye.

Warzone players will soon be moving around Caldera faster than ever before thanks to the new underground mineshaft system.

Like the Red Doors before them, these minecarts rails are a way of instantly traveling across the larger Warzone map and will serve as either an entry or exit point for players who are itching to make a move.

Advertisement

This time around though, the person using them will have far more agency over where they end up when taking such a big risk.

How does Warzone’s Minecart system work?

In order to take advantage of this new feature, players will have to hunt down one of the 14 access points scattered across Caldera.

Seven of them will be familiar to veteran players, as they’re simply additional rooms in the hidden Nebula 5 bunkers of Season Two.

The other seven are small hatches that each contain a ladder that leads down into the greater hub.

All 14 areas will be represented on the map by a silver vault door icon, so everybody on the map will know exactly where to go when they’re near one.

Advertisement

Once inside, you’ll need to approach the interior hatch and move towards the cart.

The corresponding location will be highlighted on your screen and if you continue forward you’ll be zapped away into the void and on your way across the map.

Of course, blindly traveling into an unseen area is not always the best idea in Warzone. That’s why there are certain indicators – like gas vents and warning lights – that will help guide your decision-making.

If the overhead light is green, then it’s safe to assume there’s nothing immediately wrong. If it’s any other color then it might be time to make another plan.

Advertisement

Additionally, if the indicator is missing altogether and gas is flooding through the vent, then the fast-travel option is off the board entirely.

Warzone’s Minecart system locations

As mentioned above, there are 14 total stops across Caldera.

All of them will be marked on your in-game map, but Toys for Bob has also created an overhead map for players to get an early idea of how it works.

The full list contains connections to some of the biggest POIs on the map:

Arsenal

Docks

Runway

Ruins

Mines

Peak

Beachhead

Lagoon

Airfield

Fields

Sub Pen

Power Plant

Capital

Resort

While most of them only offer one-way tickets across the map, there are a few (Sub Pen, Field, Airfield, Mines, and Docks) that give players a choice in which direction to go.

Advertisement

These will work just like the single stop locations, but there will be two hatches to choose from instead.

That’s the rundown on how Warzone’s new fast travel system works! For more info on Season 3 Reloaded, check out our recap of the dev blog for this update or shoot over to our Season 3 Reloaded roadmap to get a better understanding of what’s on the way in.