Warzone is adding Unlimited Tactical Sprint but there’s a catch

Jacob Hale
Warzone operator running in Season 4 imageActivision

After months of demands from the movement kings of Warzone, developers Raven Software have agreed to add unlimited tactical sprint to the game, but there is a slight catch, as it won’t be available for everyone.

In the original Warzone on Verdansk, players didn’t technically have unlimited tactical sprint, but slide canceling would reset the mechanic, meaning you could simply slide and tac sprint all the way across the map without slowing down at all.

That type of movement was lost entirely when Modern Warfare 2 launched and integrated with Warzone 2, and since the arrival of Modern Warfare 3, Warzone has found itself meeting in the middle, with faster movement and sliding, but without the “unlimited” tac sprint.

Now, though, unlimited tac sprint is finally coming to Warzone with Season 4 on May 29, but there is a slight catch. Here’s how it works, and how you can use it.

Firstly, you have to know that this isn’t simply a setting you can turn on or an automatically-added movement change. You get Unlimited Tactical Sprint by using the Tactical Sprint boots — but you can’t simply apply these to your loadout before loading in.

To get the boots, you need to find them in one of the bunkers scattered across Urzikstan, meaning they won’t be available in Rebirth Island, Vondel, or elsewhere.

If you don’t already know the Urzikstan bunker locations, you can find them in the following places:

  • Outskirts of Levin Resort
  • Porpov power
  • Orlov Military Base
  • Seaport District
  • Old Town
  • Between Old Town and Low Town
  • North of Old Town by the water
  • Hadiqa Farms
  • Bottom left corner of the map
  • Zaravan Suburbs
  • In the middle of Low Town, Zaravan Suburbs and Shahin Manor
  • South of Shahin Manor

The MW3 & Warzone Season 4 announcement was made on Monday, May 20 and the Tactical Sprint boots aren’t the only new arrival, with the likes of the Specialist perk coming to Warzone again, as well as new multiplayer maps and more.

