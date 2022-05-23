Warzone Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes: New travel system, Serpentine perk, Gulag tokens

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is almost here and it’s bringing some huge changes to Caldera and Rebirth Island alike. From a new underground traveling system to a completely fresh perk, this is everything players can expect ahead of the patch notes.

Not only will it completely shake up how players get around Caldera, but the meta is also guaranteed to be taking some twists and turns as the community figures out how best to use the exciting new perk.

This is one of the most significant overhauls in recent memory, so there’s a lot to unpack ahead of May 24’s update.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes

The main focus here is on the underground minecart system that was teased in the buildup to Season 3.

These semi-secretive locations will give players a unique way to move around the map, similar to how the Red Doors worked back in Verdansk.

Players simply need to make their way to one of the 14 access points around the map and descend into the depths.

After interacting with the desired door, they’ll be whisked away to their destination in the blink of an eye.

Another big change is the addition of Serpentine, a Perk that hopes to make it safer for players who are trying to play a little more aggressive than the average joe.

Set in the first perk slot, here’s how it works: “Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%.”

This means players running across open fields no longer have to fear being gunned down by any opportunists trying to land a quick headshot on them.

If they do die though, Season 3 Reloaded is also bringing in another chance at life in the form of the Gulag Entry token.

Similar to a Self Revive, this token binds to your character on pickup and will give players one free entry into the Gulag even if they’ve already been there during the match.

If you’re after the full early patch notes, check out the developer blog below:

Full early Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

The storm may have passed over Caldera, but there is still a front to fight before this season is over. Classified Arms Reloaded, a series of updates that will continue the third season of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, will bring brand-new features, modes, and Bundles due to the combined efforts of Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Beenox, and Toys for Bob. This mid-season update will be live in both games following a May 24 update in Vanguard at 10 AM PT, and a Warzone update at 9 AM PT May 25. From advancing across Caldera in underground mine tunnels to unearthing the secrets of the new Multiplayer map Sphere, this content drop is ready to bring you more frenetic action and new ways to play Warzone and Vanguard. Remember: this is only a small sampling of the key changes coming to both games. Season Three Reloaded will feature numerous quality of life updates, including a new Squad heads-up-display for Warzone, that are set to be highlighted in Patch Notes coming out alongside these updates. Stay tuned for these notes from both Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games, which will detail dozens of these additional changes, bug fixes, and more. Warzone : Navigating Caldera’s New Mine Cart Underground Transit System

Remember that rumbling and creaking beneath Caldera’s surface before Season Three’s launch? Those were the rickety mine carts being rediscovered by intrepid explorers, who were busy opening a new way to get around the island! Developed by Toys for Bob, this new Underground Transit System features 14 access points, indicated on the Tac Map and minimap by a silver “vault door” symbol. Keen surveyors of Caldera during Season Two already know where seven of these access points are, as they are the “hidden” Nebula 5 bunkers. The door to the mine-cart hub room can be found right after dropping into each bunker. The other seven access points are small hatches into the mine-cart hub area. Here, you can find a map of the system, with each hub location corresponding to a letter and number on your Tac Map. Lower numbers indicate areas to the north — for example, the hub near Arsenal is B1 — while higher numbers (e.g., B14) are hub areas near southern points of interest (e.g., Resort).

To travel via mine cart to another hub area, simply interact with the circular hatch and walk toward the cart. When doing so, the destination name will appear on your screen — you can also check the map to see how it interacts. After a few seconds of travel time, you’ll instantly appear at your destination . . . Hopefully with no enemies waiting on the other side. Those in the know — like you, after reading this section — can use light and audio clues to figure out if an enemy is on the other side, or if the circle collapse will soon engulf the destination. As with most situations, when there is a green light, it means it’s safe. Anything else can mean potential danger, and if the indicator is off with gas going through the vents, then that means you cannot travel to that destination. Mastering this system may be key to the new meta after this update, so learn it and its not-so-secret indicators well. Serpentine — The Vanguard Perk Arrives in Warzone

Scenario: you are in a dead sprint across the map when suddenly, a sniper from 300 yards out starts taking pot shots. Somehow, one connects to your head, and you’re out of the game. Serpentine, the new Perk arriving from Vanguard, hopes to remedy this without completely leaving marksmen out to dry. Available in the Perk 1 slot for all players after the update, Serpentine’s description is as follows: “Sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%.” Will it be an “auto-pick”? Not necessarily — consider some of the other options in the Blue Perk 1 slot: currently, Double Time (which boosts Tactical Sprint) and Cold Blooded (which directly counters Combat Scout) are two extremely popular choices in the current meta. Then there is Quick Fix, which shaves seconds off health-regeneration time, which the most elite players tend to gravitate toward. And we didn’t even talk about E.O.D., a great Perk for those who despise dying to explosives. As for the shooter a “snake” indicator will pop up after hitting someone who has Serpentine. This clear feedback allows you to send a quick follow-up shot — potentially with a Sniper Support weapon, if they are close enough — and gives enough information to start an engagement with a still-massive advantage. New Items in Warzone — Gulag Entry, Redeploy Extraction and More

In addition to new Perk Satchels, which will now appear on Rebirth Island along with Caldera, Warzone will add three new items to its loot pool in Battle Royale modes: the Gulag Entry Token, Redeploy Extraction Token, and Speed Boost. There will also be a new Field Upgrade – the Radar Jammer – to be added in all modes’ item pool. Gulag Entry Token The Hold’s owners love to see good fights, apparently, as they are putting special Gulag Entry Tokens in Supply Boxes for Battle Royale matches. Developed by Raven, this token brandishes the infamous post-death symbol and binds to your Operator on pickup. Only one can be carried at a time, and if one is picked up or kept after the Gulag is closed, you’ll receive Cash compensation for holding one. If you perish while holding a Gulag Entry Token, you will be sent back to the Gulag rather than needing to be bought back or be eliminated from the game. Then it’s like your first death all over again: fight in a 1v1 duel to survive and redeploy. Redeploy Extraction Token The other token – also developed by Raven – is something that Warzone veterans may be familiar with — a token that grants an automatic redeploy without any need to visit the Gulag or to be bought back at a Buy Station. Just like the Gulag Entry Token, this one also deactivates once the Hold shuts down late in a match, and players who hold on to it for that long receive a Cash prize as compensation. Its usefulness is obvious, but its presence is rare. Do not expect to find these as often as Gulag Entry Tokens, which will already be of Legendary rarity. Speed Boost This buff, often found in Warzone’s Clash mode, is another rare item that could appear in a Supply Box. Once it is picked up, it will automatically grant the Operator a temporary movement buff. Sliding while having this boost grants a quick way around the map, and it allows for a ton of potential movement techniques, such as parkour lines and jumps, which can help before or during engagements. Like the Redeploy Extraction Token, the Speed Boost will not be a common item in Supply Boxes. And once picked up, its effectiveness will be for an extremely limited time. Make the most of this boost, and it will generously reward you and the squad. Radar Jammer Similar to how this tool works in Call of Duty® Multiplayer, the Radar Jammer is a Field Upgrade that scrambles the TacMap of enemy players and prevents Killstreaks for anyone within a short radius. This Field Upgrade cannot be equipped for modes such as Plunder, but can be found around the map in Supply Boxes or on the ground in rare cases. As an area denial tool, the Jammer can be a great mid-to-late game item like the P.D.S. which can change how a squad approaches their final battles. However, just like other upgrades, the Jammer can be hacked by an Operator using the Engineer perk, so be mindful of where you place this effective device! High Value, High Stakes — New High Value Loot Zones in Warzone

First introduced during Operation Monarch, High Value Loot Zones will now appear in standard Battle Royale games as high-risk, high-reward places to drop or travel to. Check your Tac Map or minimap to see where these areas are and decide whether to set a course for fortune and frequent fighting. We know Peak will be Peak and every new point of interest will draw attention, but with this system, there are more options for a squad to build their Loadout by scavenging for items. Just like any high-traffic point of interest, the whole squad should be ready to battle other teams looking to collect more rare items than in a normal area. Champion of Caldera — A New Warzone Limited-Time Mode

This year could arguably be a strong one for Warzone solo players, with Rebirth Resurgence Solos being a fast-paced variant of the traditional Battle Royale free-for-all, and Caldera Clash being an awesome place to level up weapons. With Classified Arms Reloaded, Solo players will get another high-intensity limited-time mode and – as the name suggests – fight to become the Champion of Caldera. Launching on the first day of Classified Arms Reloaded, Champion of Caldera features 150 maximum players and a single, continuously closing circle in a Battle Royale-style fight for survival. All Operators will drop in with their Custom Loadout, a Gas Mask, and a single Redeploy Extraction Token. The item pool is slightly altered to emphasize equipment not normally found in Loadouts and Epic- to Legendary-rarity weapons. Collect Cash to visit an upgraded Buy Station, which features the Advanced UAV, Explosive Bow, and even the Specialist Bonus for a hefty fee. Most notably: kills in this game mode immediate refill player health, equipment, and ammo, incentivizing would-be Champions to play aggressively and eliminate the competition directly to have the best chance at victory. Rebirth Island Updates: Occupation Scans Active, [[REDACTED]] Protocols to Begin

Beenox presents the next phase of Rebirth Island, continuing the narrative that our Operators – you, those who helped build it up through Rebirth Island Reinforced – helped us craft since its launch back in 2021. Occupation Scan In-Game Event Unbeknownst to us, upgrading the island to include radar towers gave the powers-that-be the ability to scan for hostile forces. At some point during standard Rebirth Resurgence matches, Operators may be alerted of an Occupation Scan. At this point, they will need to go prone or else their position will be revealed to every other player on the Tac Map and minimap. Although this effect lasts for only a short period of time, and ends early if the Operator perishes, the Occupation Scan should keep everyone even more alert on an island from which they may need to escape . . . MEMORANDIUM FOR ALL OPERATORS SUBJECT: GEN [[REDACTED]] COMMENTS ON OPERATION: REINFORCED